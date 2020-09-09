Glycerin Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024

Global “Glycerin Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Glycerin in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Glycerin Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Glycerin Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Glycerin Market:-
- P&G Chemicals
- Cargill
- Incorporated
- KLK OLEO
- Oleon
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- Vance Group Ltd.
- Godrej Industries (Chemicals)
- Polysciences
- Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Dutch Glycerin Refinery
- SAV LP GmbH
- Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries LLC
- Twin Rivers Technologies
- Inc.
- J N Chemical
- VVF L.L.C.
The Global Glycerin market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global Glycerin market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the market owing to its increasing usage in personal care and pharmaceutical applications. Pharmaceutical application is expected to be the largest market.
Increasing production and demand for biodiesel
Glycerin is a by-product, produced while manufacturing biodiesel from animal fats, and vegetable oil. Rising demand for alternative fuel vehicles among consumers in European Union and North America has increased the consumption of biodiesel. According to European Automobile Manufacturer Association (ACEA), 852,933 alternative fuel vehicles were registered in the European Union in 2017, which is estimated to increase the demand for biodiesel during the forecast period. This increase in demand for bio-fuel, coupled with increasing concern related to global climate change, improving energy stability, and fluctuating crude oil prices is expected to increase the demand for biodiesel, which, in turn, is expected to increase the availability of glycerin during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical Application will continue to Dominate the Market
Pharmaceutical application will continue to dominate the market for glycerin during the forecast period. Glycerin is an important raw material used for manufacturing products such as creams, jellies, eye-drops, syrups, and lozenges amongst others due to its smoothening, moisturizing, and sweetening properties. Increase in spending on medication and rising use of new and expensive medicinal products due to increasing health concern has propelled the consumption of pharmaceutical products in the recent years. In addition, the growing medical tourism in countries, such as India, Mexico, Thailand, South Korea, Turkey, Malaysia, Costa Rica, Brazil, and Taiwan has increased the consumption of various pharmaceutical products. For instance, according to OECD, around 50 million tourist seek medical treatment annually, on the global level, which in turn has driven the demand for glycerin in pharmaceutical application.
Asia-Pacific Region to lead the market
Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the glycerin market, during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand from personal care application. Increase in consumer spending on mass and premium personal care products coupled with increasing population in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea has increased the consumption of glycerin. In addition, rise in cosmetics sales due to growing tourism industry in countries, such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia has increased the production of personal care products, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for glycerin for personal care application during the forecast period.
Major Players: Cargill, Incorporated, P&G Chemicals, Godrej Industries, and Wilmar International Ltd., amongst others.
The global Glycerin market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Key Developments in the Glycerin Market:
Finally, the report Global Glycerin Market 2020 describes the Glycerin industry expansion game plan, the Glycerin industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
