Glycol Ethers market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Glycol Ethers market report provides an in-depth insight into Glycol Ethers industry during 2020-2024.

This report studies the global Glycol Ethers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Market Segment to Dominate the Market

– Glycol ether helps in the formation of a proper film during coating cure and acts as an active solvent in resins. It helps in optimizing the evaporation rate of the solvent in a coating. It is also helpful in improving the flow out characteristics of a paint and in eliminating brush marks during painting.

– Paints & coatings industry stands to be the largest consumer of glycol ethers. Paints & coatings is extensively used in industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

– Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for glycol ethers for application in architectural paints & coatings production.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing huge residential and commercial construction projects due to growing housing needs, and noticeable growth opportunities prevailing in the region.

– In Middle East, the government efforts to develop non-oil industries is leading to investments into industries, such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, which has further driven the demand and investments into commercial infrastructure.

– North America has also witnessed noticeable increase in the residential construction and renovation projects in the country since 2018, and steady economic recovery in Europe has triggered the construction activities in the region.

– Besides in global automotive industry, though production declined in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop and launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.

– Hence, all such trends are likely to increase demand and production in paints & coatings market, which is further anticipated to drive the demand for raw materials, like glycol ethers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for products, such as paints, coatings, and adhesives have been increasing from the end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging.

– Countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia have numerous construction projects and investments planned, which is expected to increase the demand for architectural paints, coatings, and adhesives.

– Countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Malaysia have recorded noticeable growth in automotive production. China, the world’s largest automotive producer, has plans to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.

– Besides, in cosmetic & personal care industry, the demand is increasing at a noticeable rate in the region, with the influence of western culture, increased cosmetic demand from youth population. With this, the market players in this market are increasing investments and production, which is further driving the demand for raw materials, including glycol ethers.

– Pharmaceutical industry in India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, is further witnessing huge investments from foreign country in order to exploit the market opportunities, which is projected to increase the demand for glycol ethers in the region during the forecast period.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends are likely to drive the growth of glycol ethers market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

What are the Glycol Ethers market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Glycol Ethers Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

4.1.2 Accelerating use in Paints & Coatings Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 REACH & EPA Regulations Regarding Glycol Ether Use

4.2.2 Emergence of New Products like Cellulosic Ethanol to use as a solvent for cleaning agents

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 E-series

5.1.1.1 Methyl Glycol Ether

5.1.1.2 Ethyl Glycol Ether

5.1.1.3 Butyl Glycol Ether

5.1.2 P-series

5.1.2.1 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PM)

5.1.2.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM)

5.1.2.3 Tripropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (TPM)

5.1.2.4 Other Propylene Glycol Ethers

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Solvent

5.2.2 Anti-Icing Agent

5.2.3 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

5.2.4 Chemical Intermediate

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Paints and Coatings

5.3.2 Printing

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.3.5 Adhesives

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Eastmen Chemical Company

6.4.3 FBC Chemical Corp.

6.4.4 Ineos Group Limited

6.4.5 KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

6.4.7 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Oxiteno

6.4.9 Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)

6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.4.11 Sasol Limited

6.4.12 DowDuPont

6.4.13 India Glycols Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness Leading to Excess Demand for P-series glycol for Low Emission Oxygenated Diesel Fuel

