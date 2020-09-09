Haptic Technology Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Haptic Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global Haptic Technology market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Haptic technology, or kinesthetic communication, are virtual and mixed reality solutions that provide multi-model experiences through sight, sound, and touch. It employs technology that utilizes physical feedback and pressures sensitivity to operate through different devices, such as actuators, haptic drives, and microcontroller units. The haptic actuators are electronic devices that transform electric signals into vibrations, which can be sensed by the user operating the device. This technology creates and monitors virtual objects, game consoles, surgical equipment, and wearable devices, and enhance the efficiency of remote-controlled machines and telerobots.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/haptic-technology-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing consumer electronics sector, along with the increasing adoption of haptic technology solutions for enhanced scalability of devices, is augmenting the market growth. The extensive utilization of haptics in appliances and virtual interfaces for optimum sound, touch, and visual effects has helped in improving product designs and operational efficiencies. Furthermore, widespread adoption of haptic technology in gaming input devices, such as operating consoles and joysticks, offers various intensities of vibrations and mechanical signals for high-end user experience. Additionally, the growing popularity of 3D-touchscreen displays in automobiles and medical electronics is further bolstering the demand for haptic technology. The integration of haptics with robotics, manufacturing and industrial automation, along with the emergence of advanced tools for visually-impaired individuals, will continue to drive the haptic technology market.

Haptic Technology Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3d Systems Corporation

Haption

Immersion Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Precision Microdrives Ltd.

Senseg Oy (O-film Global HK Trading Limited)

SMK Corporation

Synaptics Incorporated

Tactus Technology Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ultrahaptics

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, feedback, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

Actuators

Drivers and Controllers

Software

Others

Breakup by Feedback:

Tactile

Force

Breakup by Technology:

Captive

Resistive

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Education and Research

Gaming

Healthcare

Engineering

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3icPB0F

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group