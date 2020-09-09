The “Homecare Packaging Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Homecare Packaging industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Homecare Packaging market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Homecare Packaging market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275292

Competitor Analysis:

Homecare Packaging market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Homecare Packaging market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Homecare Packaging market report provides an in-depth insight into Homecare Packaging industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Homecare packaging innovations have been numerous, particularly in laundry care, in spite of the industry’s only modest growth. While sales are stagnating in developed countries, developing markets are driving volume sales through small pack sizes that make laundry detergent affordable to all. Furthermore, offering more functional packaging remains key globally, while consumers are demanding more eco-friendly packaging and brand owners are working towards a more circular economy.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275292

Key Market Trends:

Flexibility, Strength, and Durability of Plastic Make it Ideal for Packaging

The wide usage of plastic through all major packaging types is creating a market for plastic as a material. Flexibility, strength, and durability of the material make it ideal for the packaging of many liquids, cream, and powder products in the industry. Compared to other materials available in the market, plastic remains highly flexible and can be mold into any shape. Growth in demand from the retail industry, increasing dual-income households, and rising demand for PET bottles are the major drivers for plastic products.

– Apart from its favorable properties, innovations, such as tamper-evidence caps and closures, are gaining popularity, which can lead to a crucial value add for the brand owners. This has driven the use of plastics across a variety of products.

– Furthermore, there is a gradual shift in customer preference toward the adoption of flexible plastic packaging over its rigid counterpart, because of convenience and sustainability issues. Flexible plastic packaging materials are 80% lighter in weight than their equivalent rigid plastic materials, in addition to being cheaper.

– However, environmental concerns associated with plastics have resulted in a slowdown of the market growth in the last decade.

– Nevertheless, with the advent of biodegradable plastics and the process of recycling plastics are expected to sustain their usage in the packaging world.

Asia-Pacific is Leading the Demand in Homecare Packaging Market

The Asia-Pacific homecare product industry is forecast to lead the industry due to increasing population, new demand for homecare products, and changing lifestyles. Growth in this region is expected mainly in the developing markets, such as India and China, due to high retail sales growth. Higher sales growth percentage of consumer goods and rising consumer expenditures are the key factors boosting the homecare products industry.

– The FMCG industry in India has significantly contributed to the growth of homecare products in the country. According to IBEF, the FMCG market in India is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% and is expected to reach USD 103.7 billion by 2020 from USD 49 billion in 2016.

– Toilet cleaners largely cater to the urban and semi-urban markets in the country. Government initiatives, such as ‘SwachBharath’, are major enablers for the toilet cleaners market.

– Moreover, the homecare packages program in Australia provides older people with access to a range of ongoing personal services, support services and clinical care that help them with their day-to-day activities. Rising health consciousness is a key factor for the growth of the floor cleaner product category in the country.

– This program is a part of the Australian Government’s continuum of care for older people in Australia, providing services between the Commonwealth Home Support Program and residential aged care.

Reasons to Buy Homecare Packaging Market Report:

Analysis of Homecare Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Homecare Packaging industry

Homecare Packaging market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Homecare Packaging market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275292

Homecare Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Homecare Packaging market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Homecare Packaging status worldwide?

What are the Homecare Packaging market challenges to market growth?

What are the Homecare Packaging market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Homecare Packaging ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Homecare Packaging Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Product Innovation, Differentiation & Branding

4.3.2 Rising per Capita Income Positively Impacting the Purchase Power

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Bottles

5.2.2 Metal Cans

5.2.3 Cartons

5.2.4 Pouches

5.2.5 Other Types

5.3 By Products

5.3.1 Dishwashing

5.3.2 Insecticides

5.3.3 Laundry Care

5.3.4 Toiletries

5.3.5 Polishes

5.3.6 Air Care

5.3.7 Other Products

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Bemis Company

6.1.3 Ball Corporation

6.1.4 RPC Group

6.1.5 Winpak Ltd.

6.1.6 AptarGroup Inc.

6.1.7 Sonoco Products Company

6.1.8 Silgan Holdings

6.1.9 Tetra Laval International SA

6.1.10 DS Smith PLC

6.1.11 Can-Pack SA

6.1.12 ProAmpac

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Dielectric Withstanding Voltage (Dwv) Test Market Size | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Microstrip Antenna Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Ethylene Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023

Self-type Thermostatic Valves Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Disposable Lunch Box Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026

Organic Bedding Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026

Engine Remapping Services Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Halal Food Market Size Analysis by Growth Factors 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024