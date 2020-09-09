The “Hull Coatings Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Hull Coatings industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Hull Coatings market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Hull Coatings market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Hull Coatings market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Hull Coatings market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Hull Coatings market report provides an in-depth insight into Hull Coatings industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Hull Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Vessels Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Hull coatings, which are also referred to as “anti- fouling”, are essential for marine ships. They exhibit properties like anti-corrosive and anti-fouling, which can increase the ships working life cycle.

– High-performance anti-fouling provides lifelong benefits, including extended dry-dock intervals and reduced time in dry-dock, lower future maintenance costs and reduced greenhouse gas emissions through lower fuel consumption.

– Hence, hull coatings play a key role in reducing the overall operational and commercial costs of a vessel.

– With recovery prices in oil & gas industry, the exploration & production has started increasing across the globe. The major increase in oil & gas offshore exploration activities is noticed in North Sea, North America, and Middle Eastern regions.

– With this, the demand for vessels is also increasing in these regions.

– Besides, the demand for passenger, bulk containers, and container vessels is also increasing with growing population, and growing trade between nations.

– Such trends across the globe have been leading to the growth of production in ship building industry, which is further driving the demand for hull coatings for application in vessels.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Asia-Pacific is the world largest ship producing region in the world, which caters to the demand for various types of vessels, ranging from ferries, small boats, fishing vessels, tow & tug boats to oil industry vessels, cargo ships, passenger ships, bulk carriers, and container ships.

– In Asia-Pacific, countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, are the leading producers of vessels, while large shipyards also exist in various other nations of the region.

– Ships are mainly built after procuring projects and according to the customer requirements. It takes a minimum of 2 years to complete the production of a ship. Currently, such countries have been receiving bulk orders for vessels.

– For instance, in November 2018, three South Korean yards, namely Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Samsung Heavy Industries won more than 50 orders for new large-scale LNG tankers which have to be delivered in the next three years. Besides, China holds a contract to build 24 vessels, Japan 15 vessels, and Singapore 1 vessel.

– Hence, such bulk orders in line for production are projected to drive the demand for hull coatings from the shipbuilding industry in the region during the forecast period.

Hull Coatings Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Hull Coatings market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Hull Coatings status worldwide?

What are the Hull Coatings market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Hull Coatings ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Hull Coatings Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Oil & Gas Exploration Activities

4.1.2 Increased Orders for Vessels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Government Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Coating Type

5.1.1 Self-Polishing Coatings (SPCs)

5.1.2 Fouling Release Coatings (FRC)

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Vessels

5.2.2 Rigs

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems

6.4.2 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.4.3 PPG Industries

6.4.4 Jotun

6.4.5 Hempel A/S

6.4.6 Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Boero Bartolomeo SpA

6.4.9 Sherwin-Williams

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation & Development of Eco-friendly Hull Coatings

