Impact of COVID-19 on Banking And Financial Smart Cards Market Analysis by Key Players like Gemalto, Morpho, Oberthur Technologies, American Express, CardLogix, MasterCard and More

In the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, smart cards are used as credit or debit cards, authentication cards for payments, fuel cards, access control cards, and high-security identification cards. They can be used as electronic wallets by loading the smart card with funds that can be transferred to a vending machine or an account using cryptographic protocols.

This report studies the Banking and Financial Smart Cards market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Banking and Financial Smart Cards market by product type and applications/end industries.

The strong need to reduce identity duplication will be the key driver for the growth of this market. Due to advances in technology, the number of fraudulent activities and forgeries are increasing. As a result, the cards and payments industry has undergone a digital transformation with the introduction of new payment methods such as EMV chips, personal identification number (PIN) cards, and mobile wallets. Since the data available in smart cards is difficult to decode, they will have a higher adoption rate in the BFSI sector.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Banking and Financial Smart Cards.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Gemalto

*Morpho

*Oberthur Technologies

*American Express

*CardLogix

*MasterCard

*Visa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Magnetic Stripe Card

*Chip Card

*Dual Interface Card

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Commercial

*Personal

*Others

