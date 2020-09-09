Impact of COVID-19 on Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Market Analysis by Key Players like Biosyn, Sigma-Aldrich, Stellar Biotechnologies and More

The research report on Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

This report studies the Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) market, KLH, which can be used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (?API?), is a very large, high molecular weight, oxygen-carrying glycoprotein made of millions of atoms. There are two KLH subunit forms, KLH1 and KLH2, each composed of seven or eight functional units, with each functional unit having an oxygen binding site of two copper atoms. Keyhole limpet hemocyanin is an extremely large, heterogeneous glycosylated protein consisting of subunits with a molecular weight of 350,000 and 390,000 in aggregates with molecular weights of 4,500,000-13,000,000. Each domain of a KLH subunit contains two copper atoms that together bind a single oxygen molecule (O2). The KLH protein is potently immunogenic yet safe in humans and is therefore highly prized as a vaccine carrier protein.

KLH protein is derived only from the hemolymph of the giant keyhole limpet (megathura crenulata), which is native only to a limited stretch of the Pacific Ocean coastline along Southern California and Baja California, Mexico.

KLH can be used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient and has high medical value. Due to high technology barrier and scarce raw material, there are few companies able to produce KLH and biosyn highly monopolizes the market at the moment.

The global keyhole limpet hemocyanin production will increase to 2132g in 2017, from 1570g in 2012, it is estimated that the global keyhole limpet hemocyanin demand will develop with a CAGR of 4.03% in the coming five years.

Megathura crenulata is native to rocky coasts of Southern California, United States to Baja California, Mexico and are found at shallow depths below the low tide line. American companies dominate the keyhole limpet hemocyanin product market. But downstream demand of keyhole limpet hemocyanin mainly is concentrated in Europe. Owning to immature technology, there is no company in China produce KLH for the time being.

“The worldwide market for Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 10 million US$ in 2024, from 9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Biosyn

*Sigma-Aldrich

*Stellar Biotechnologies

*Thermo Fisher Scientific

*G-Biosciences

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*GMP/Clinic Grade

*Research Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Laboratory

*Pharmaceuticals

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

