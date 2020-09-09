Impact of COVID-19 on Passenger Information System Market Share by Key Players like EKE-Electronics, Teleste Corporation, Atos SE, Televic Group, SAIRA Electronics and More

The research report on Passenger Information System Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Passenger Information System, PIS, is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually.

Passenger Information Systems are one of the most important elements of contemporary public transport. They significantly increase the travelling comfort for passengers, enabling them to obtain information needed to feel comfortable while travelling. The information for passengers is displayed both on-board, at railway stations, hubs, stops and on platforms. It is mainly shown by electronic information displays of various types and dimensions and audio information devices, which are controlled by specialized devices (auto computers) or directly by computers (stationary solutions) that are based on information obtained from the relevant databases. Visual information in vehicles is provided by electronic direction boards installed in the front of vehicles, on their sides, in the rear and inside. Depending on the needed resolution and the available installation place, displays with different dimensions are used.

PIS is an integrated system. PIS manufacturers not only provide equipment to customers, but also offer designation and consultancy services to their customers. Actually, a PIS project usually last for a period of two-three years, which is related with transportations? project scheme.

“The global Passenger Information System market is valued at 990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1710 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2019 and 2024.”

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Passenger Information System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Passenger Information System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Passenger Information System market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*EKE-Electronics

*Teleste Corporation

*Atos SE

*Televic Group

*SAIRA Electronics

*AMiT

*Indra

*Thales Group

*Mitsubishi Electric

*Toshiba

*Toyo Denki

*Neusoft

*Potevio

*Sunwin Intelligent

*Beijing Century Real Technology

*GLARUN TECHNOLOGY

*Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology

*Contron

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*LCD Display System

*LED Display System

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Metro

*Train

*Airplane

*Others

