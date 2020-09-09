Impact of COVID-19 on PLGA Market Share by Key Players like Evonik, PCAS, Corbion, Mitsui Chemicals and More

The research report on PLGA Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

PLGA (poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid)) is a unique base polymer for controlled release of drugs and medical implant materials. It is both biodegradable and biocompatible, and since both monomers occur naturally it has minimal toxicity. PLGA is naturally amorphous (not crystalline).

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce PLGA product, mainly concentrating in Europe and China. The main market players are Evonik, PCAS, Corbion, Mitsui Chemicals, SDSYXS, Jinan Daigang Biomaterial, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe, China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

PLGA is biocompatible and biodegradable, exhibits a wide range of erosion times, has tunable mechanical properties and most importantly, is a FDA approved polymer. Currently, a majority of manufacturers can offer microspheres comprised of four standard PLGA polymer ratios (50:50, 65:35, 75:25 and 85:15 Lactic Acid: Glycolic Acid). FDA has approved PLGA for micro and nano particles and for a number of therapeutic devices such as grafts, sutures, implants and prosthetic devices. With the development of economy, these industries will need more PLGA. So, PLGA has a huge market potential in the future.

“The worldwide market for PLGA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.0% over the next five years, will reach 91 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the PLGA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Evonik

*PCAS

*Corbion

*Mitsui Chemicals

*SDSYXS

*Jinan Daigang Biomaterial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*PLGA 50:50

*PLGA 65:35

*PLGA 75:25

*PLGA 85:15

*Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Suture

*Fracture Fixation

*Oral Implant

*Drug Delivery Microsphere

*Other

