Impact of COVID-19 on Saw Palmetto Extracts Market Analysis by Key Players like Valensa International, Martin Bauer, Indena, Euromed, Naturex and More

Saw Palmetto Extracts is an extract of the fruit of Serenoa repens. Saw palmetto (Serenoa repens) grows wild in Florida and other parts of the southeastern United States; the berries have been harvested and used for prostate support for almost 140 years.

Europe is the dominate consumer in saw palmetto extracts industry. The sales volume of Europe was 250.5 MT in 2017, occupied about 41.41% of the total amount. North America is the second one, with the sales volume of 221.7 MT, although the region has dominated the raw material market.

“The worldwide market for Saw Palmetto Extracts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Saw Palmetto Extracts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Valensa International (USA)

*Martin Bauer (Germany)

*Indena (Italy)

*Euromed (Spain)

*Naturex (France)

*Bio-Botanica (USA)

*Maypro (USA)

*Sabinsa (India)

*Acetar Bio-Tech (China)

*JIAHERB (China)

*Xian Sanjiang (China)

*Pierre Fabre (Frence)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Liquid Products (with fatty acids 85-95%)

*Powder Products (with fatty acids 25-45%)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Pharmaceutical Industry

*Dietary Supplement

