Impact of COVID-19 on Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Share by Key Players like Illumina, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Roche, Enzo Life Sciences and More

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping is the measurement of genetic variations of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) between members of a species. It is a form of genotyping, which is the measurement of more general genetic variation. SNP genotyping is not only the genetic markers present in most, but also the most promising markers. SNP genotyping as the most potential for development of molecular markers, it cans achieve large-scale highly automated, thus it is more suited to a huge number of detection and analysis, has been widely used in biology, agriculture, medicine, biological evolution and other fields.

Scope of the Report:

SNP genotyping is the simplest form of DNA variation among individuals. These simple changes can be of transition or transversion type and they occur throughout the genome at a frequency of about one in 1,000 bp. In the whole SNP genotyping industry, only a few companies can provide SNP genotyping platform while SNP genotyping service provider are located widely in the world.

SNP genotyping has various genotyping methods, such as TaqMan probe method, SNaPshot method, .MassArray method, .Illumina BeadXpress, HRM method and so on. Each method has its own characteristics. SNP genotyping will adopt an appropriate method according their customers? specific demand or wanted results.

Illumina, Affymetrix and Applied Biosystems are industry leaders. They can provide SNP genotyping platform, reagent and service to their clients. Besides, all of them have authorized companies around the word to use their platform to offer genotyping service to some countries. In fact, in the platform field, the industry is still highly monopolized for the time being.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current gene research. There is also no doubt that there are will be more and more companies to provide innovative SNP genotyping related products and service to customers in the next few years, promoting the industry to develop healthily.

“The global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market is valued at 7620 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 24100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% between 2019 and 2024.”

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Illumina

*Affymetrix

*Applied Biosystems

*Agilent Technologies

*Beckman Coulter

*Roche

*Qiagen

*Luminex Corporation

*Enzo Life Sciences

*Bio-rad

*Sequenom

*Ocimum Biosolutions

*GE Healthcare

*GenScript

*Douglas Scientific

*BGI

*Beijing Sunbiotech

*HuaGene Biotech

*Generay Biotech

*Benegene

*Shanghai Biochip

*GENESKY

*HD Biosciences

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Transversion

*Transition

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Diagnostics

*Animal

*Plant

*Research

*Others

