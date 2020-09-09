Industrial Ultrasonic Humidifier Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 – 2025

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Humidifier Market: Introduction

A humidifier is a device or a system used to add moisture and retain specific level of humidity in a given space. Industrial humidifiers are used in industries when specific humidity level is required to be maintained for various applications such as to preserve material properties and ensuring a comfortable and healthy environment. An ultrasonic industrial humidifier is a device that is used in diaphragm vibrating at an ultrasonic frequency converting water droplets into cool fog.

Humidifiers are mainly used to eliminate the static electricity generation in industries especially in the cooler regions where RH levels reaches below 35%. Static electricity problems are mostly prevalent in IT industries, as it is a major concern as it can wreak havoc on the computers by burning microchips, and wiping out memory cards. Static electricity is also a point concern in the printing, textile and automotive industries, among the other industries. Increasing adoption of industrial ultrasonic humidifier in various end-user industries such as IT, automotive, food & beverage, textile and healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the global industrial ultrasonic humidifier market over the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22186

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Humidifier Market: Dynamics

The continuous growth in high-tech environment and high speed technologies is generating the requirement of meticulous control of moisture control to eliminate static electricity generation and to ensure quality in manufacturing processes and preserving material properties, among others. Increasing need to control humidity is expected to boost the growth of the industrial ultrasonic humidifier market at a significant rate. Furthermore, the adoption of industrial ultrasonic humidifier for planting in indoor spaces such as greenhouses and warehouses particularly in the colder regions is anticipated to be another driving factor for the growth of the industrial ultrasonic humidifier market.

With the industrial evolution the focus is shifting towards greener solutions, industrial ultrasonic humidifiers are the most environmentally friendly solutions to be capitalized in the industries, such as data centers, which is one of the most prominent consumers of industrial ultrasonic humidifiers.

The consumers are increasingly switching their preference over to industrial ultrasonic humidifiers from steam humidifiers primarily due to high efficiency and its characteristics such as clean and much precise humidity control. The initial cost of industrial ultrasonic humidifiers are higher than that of steam humidifiers, but it compensated as the operation cost is much lower and the operation in much efficient, for instance an industrial ultrasonic humidifier can cut operating power cost up to 90%. Further ultrasonic humidifiers require less maintenance. These factors are expected to drive the industrial ultrasonic humidifier market at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Humidifier Market: Segmentation

The global industrial ultrasonic humidifier market based on the end-use industries can be segmented as:

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverage

Textile Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

IT Industry

Electronic industry

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Humidifier Market: Regional Outlook

Industrial ultrasonic humidifiers are expected to be in high demand in the European region due to cool climatic conditions in the region. Further, incising adoption of humidifiers in various end-user industries, especially in the healthcare sector, for proper maintenance of humidification to assure clean and hygienic environment is expected to be the driving factor for the growth of the industrial ultrasonic humidifier market in Europe.

The North America industrial ultrasonic humidifier market is expected to be driven due to increasing demand from the healthcare and IT sectors. Moreover, standardization of air quality by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) is further compelling industrialists to invest for humidifiers. Increasing industrialization along with growing awareness about maintaining right humidity level to assure high productivity driven by governmental initiative is expected to propel the growth of the industrial ultrasonic humidifier market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22186

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Humidifier Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global industrial ultrasonic humidifier market are as follows:

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

STULZ GMBH

Humidifirst, Inc.

Proqutech Engineering

PERFECT AIRCONDITIONING TRADING COMPANY

Aireven™ Pty Ltd

Mist And Oz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

UCAN CO., LTD.

More from PMR’s Market Intelligence:

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353