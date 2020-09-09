Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market:-

General Electric Co.

North Star Imaging Inc.

Yxlon International

Nikon Corporation

Comet Group

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Varex Imaging Corporation

Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. Kg

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

3DX-RAY

Nordson DAGE

Shimadzu Corporation

ThermoFisher Scientific.

The Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global Industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market is projected to register a CAGR of about 6.8% during 2018 – 2023 (the forecast period). The scope of this report is limited to the solutions that are offered by the major players, including providers of computed tomography and digital radiography. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

X-ray inspection is gaining eminence as one of the most promising methods of non-destructive testing (NDT). These systems are also viewed as important screening tools for risk management and quality control, owing to their ability to detect contaminants, defects, and inconsistencies in products. The industrial X-ray inspection systems market is anticipated to scale new heights in the coming years, with the market moving from conventional film-based systems to the innovative and highly advanced digital systems. With rapid progressions in technology, enhanced image quality and throughput, an increase in the rate of adoption in varied industrial applications is expected to be witnessed. However, high cost associated with portable X-ray devices and stringent regulation may hamper the market growth.

Technological Advancements in the Inspection Systems Driving the Growth of X-ray Systems

With rapid advancements in technology, X-ray systems are witnessing a rise in demand. One of the most prominent developments taking place in the electronics industry is the miniaturization of devices. The growing demand for compact-size products is driving the need for industrial x-ray systems, which can offer high resolution, for quality analysis. Such a requirement of high magnification systems can only be met through x-ray sources, which have a minute punctiform X-ray focal spot. This has resulted in the development of nanofocus tubes that enable detail inspection at the sub-micron level. Additionally, multifocus x-ray sources that include high-power modes, nanofocus and microfocus have also been developed for varied application areas. Furthermore, Flat Panel Detector (FPD) integrated systems particularly digital radiography (DR) machines, that fulfill high resolution and faster processing requirements would be viewed as the next-generation x-ray inspection systems of the future. Additionally, computed tomography (CT) equipped with FPDs and other sophisticated technologies are expected to drive the market due to their widening footprint in various end-use areas.

Medical And Healthcare Segment Accounted For A Significant Share

The expansion of the geriatric population has increased the incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and frequent medical check-ups in the medical institutions. According to a survey in the European Union, about 63% of the deaths in the region in the geriatric age group are caused by heart disease or respiratory disease. These factors have increased the consciousness among the population, and have resulted in an increased demand for X-ray machines and imaging software. Thus, the geriatric age group, which is highly susceptible to chronic diseases, is anticipated to bolster the demand for high-resolution imaging systems. The X-ray equipment market for medical applications is also expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period, driven by the continuous digitalization of X-ray systems and increasing investments on the healthcare industry in emerging economies. Hospitals, on the other hand, are becoming amenable to modern procedures, such as, digital X-ray and medical imaging. In addition, technological advancements, like the design modifications in the interface of computer-controlled X-ray generator with imaging system have resulted in better synchronization of the overall imaging system with X-ray generators.

Asia-Pacific To Witness A Significant Growth Rate

The Asian market is expected to witness a robust growth, primarily driven by the bolstering aviation market and power generation sector which demand highly advanced systems. The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising growth of automobile and aviation industries, technological advancements in industrial x-ray products, growing consumer awareness regarding enhanced quality of products, rising government funding is boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific industrial X-ray market. China is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by rapidly growing manufacturing industry along with growing vehicle production which is fuelling the demand for high quality x-ray inspection systems. Apart from this, the outspread application of general X-rays such as interventional X-ray, mammography, and general radiography have been witnessing higher demand in APAC. This is driven by the increased need for non-surgical procedures. Further, other advantages such as 3D imaging through magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound help in determining the pattern of the disease in a better way. The upgradation of software applications and increase in MRI compatible interventional procedures for treating chronic disorders are also expected to drive market growth.

