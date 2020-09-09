Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market Status – Most Fragile & Speculative Growth Trends

Inhaled methods provide medication directly to the airway, which is helpful for lung diseases. The patient and health care provider can select from a range of delivery systems for inhaling medication. A nebulizer delivery system consists of a nebulizer which is a small plastic bowl with a screw-top lid and a source for compressed air. The airflow to the nebulizer changes the medication solution to vapor. When inhaled correctly, the medication has a better chance to reach the small airways. This increases the medication’s effectiveness. According to WHO, 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. Asthma is one of the common chronic breathing diseases. Additionally, WHO predicts that COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030.

Major Players in This Report Include,

PARI GmbH (Germany), Omron (Japan), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United States), Philips Respironics (Netherlands), Briggs Healthcare (United States), Trudell Medical International (Canada), GF Health Products (United States), Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan), Airssential (Australia), Clement Clarke International (United Kingdom), Medline Industries, Inc. (United States), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (United States) and Agilent Technologies (United States)

Market Trend

Availability of Alternatives such as Metered-Dose-Inhaler (MDI)

Technology Advancement in Nebulizers

Market Drivers

Growing Need to Control Healthcare Expenditure

Rising Incidence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Home Healthcare Devices

Restraints

Dispersion and Wastage of the Drug during Delivery to the Respiratory Tract

Challenges

Delivery of Medications Takes Longer Through a Nebulizer than Through an Inhaler

Often require a stationary power source

The Inhalation Therapy Nebulizermarket study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Inhalation Therapy Nebulizeris segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Jet, Ultrasonic, Mesh), Application (COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Others), Medications Used (Albuterol, Ipratropium, Budesonide, Formoterol, Others), Portability (Tabletop, Portable)

