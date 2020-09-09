Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Global “Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market:-

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

ROHM Co. Ltd.

SEMIKRON International GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Inc.

ABB Ltd.

The Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market was valued at USD 4.50 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 7.80 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.62%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report covers various segments including by Type such as discrete IGBT and modular IGBT, by power rating, such as high-power, medium-power, and low power. The end-user industries are limited to EV/HEV, renewables, ups, rail, motor drives, industrial, and commercial. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing Investments in Off-Wind Farms

Around the world, countries are fostering renewable energy sources. Power semiconductors play a major role in the energy production via these sources. Governments are including renewable energy as a major part of their long-term investments and strategies for development. Technological improvements and growing effect of economies of scale have dropped the costs of renewable sources, like solar and wind energy, by more than 50%. The implementation of renewable electricity sources is inducing market opportunities for IGBT, particularly in offshore wind turbines. With the increasing number of wind farms, worldwide, along with high investments from the governments, the IGBT market is expected to grow multi-fold. The need of these turbines, to operate in harsh environments that are exposed to salt, humidity etc., and at the same time, deliver maximum efficiency to grid stability, is expected to drive innovations in the manufacturing of IGBTs. The dominant players in the IGBT market, such as, Infineon Technologies and ABB, are designing IGBT products, specifically, for renewable energy sources, seeing the potential opportunity in the market.

Modular IGBT Holds the Major Market Share

IGBT modules enable the integration of a wide variety of functions, such as digital, analog, and power technologies, together, in a flexible, mixed signal chipset to simplify control designs and make the existing systems cost-effective and energy-efficient. These modules are widely used in electrically powered rail vehicles. Trains use IGBT modules for efficient and rapid electrical drive control. Many new emerging technologies, such as, the growth of electric cars and hybrid vehicles, also use IGBT modules, since a higher level of reliability is required for the use in electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles than the typical industrial purposes. The reliability of IGBT modules as compared to other systems is the primary factor having a major influence on the growth of the market.

High Power Hold the Major Market Share

IGBTs have very high current-handling capabilities owing to the presence of Bi junction transistor in its construction, in the order of hundreds of amperes, with blocking voltages of 6500 V. These IGBTs can control loads of hundreds of kilowatts useful in many industrial applications. IGBTs are particularly useful for lesser duty cycles, low frequencies, high voltages and load variations, which enable their use in locomotive trains, electric vehicles (EV). Growth of renewable energy segments, such as solar and wind leads to the demand for high-power IGBTs. Motors used in wind turbines are of variable speed type, and require the use of high-power IGBT for efficiency. With growth in infrastructure activities in developing countries, the demand for high-voltage machinery is expected to grow, driving the demand for high-power IGBT in the market.

EV/HEV Has a Major Market Share

IGBT applications in Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) include their usage in powertrains and in chargers for delivery and control of power to motors. EV/HEV sales are projected to grow with a robust rate of around 35% and battery-manufacturing capacity is expected to triple by the end of forecast period due to strengthening CO2 regulations. IGBT market for EV/HEV is expected to triple during the forecast period occupying more than 50% share of the total market.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886177

The global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market:

June 2017 – Infineon Technologies expanded its 1200 V discrete IGBT product portfolio by offering up to 75 A. The devices are co-packed with a full rated diode in a TO-247PLUS package. The new TO-247PLUS 3pin and 4pin packages serve the growing demand for higher power density and highest efficiency in discrete packages. Typical applications with a blocking voltage of 1200 V requiring high power density are drives, photovoltaic, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). Additional applications comprise battery charging and energy storage systems

The m Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886177 This Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Industry? Reasons to Purchase this Report

Upgrading and renewal of existing networks in developed economies act as a driver to the global market scenario

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players