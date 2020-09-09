The “IoT Chip Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of IoT Chip industry by types, applications, regions. It shows IoT Chip market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, IoT Chip market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

IoT Chip market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

IoT Chip market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the IoT Chip market report provides an in-depth insight into IoT Chip industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

An IoT chip is a small electronic device embedded in objects, machines and electronic devices that connect to wireless networks and sends and receives data. Sometimes referred to as a “radio chip”, the IoT chip contains the same technology and data circuits found in mobile phones but without a display or a keypad.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Expand With a Significant Rate

– Currently, IoT is majorly adopted in home electronics, from entertainment to smart home control. Smart TV sets, washing machines, and home appliances are increasingly adopting IoT approaches and getting interconnected.

– Coupled with this, an increase in the demand for application-specific microcontroller units and flexible SoC type architecture are major factors boosting the growth of IoT chips in the consumer electronics segment.

– Moreover, recently, wearable devices have witnessed increased adoption in the market. These devices, in the beginning, caused an inconvenience due to charging problems. In addition, the power provided by these batteries was also not sufficient to perform the standard computations and operate available features for the user throughout the day.

– These problems called for a huge demand for both hardware and software design improvements of the ultra-powered chips to cater to the communication requirements among the users and also extend the battery life of the product.

Asia Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The ongoing technological advancements in IoT creates a lot of demand for better wireless connectivity solutions to cater to the newer segments of automation and transportation, owing to the expanding trend of smart-cities and home automation in the region (such as intelligent transportation system and connected cars), which are likely to fuel the demand for connectivity ICs in the IoT chip market.

– Asia-Pacific region also accounts for a significant share of spending in IoT technology with South Korea and Singapore expected to be among the top global markets to adopt IoT chips. According to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, South Korea is the first country in the world to have more things connected to the Internet per habitats, followed by Denmark and Switzerland.

– Further, India’s vision to transform 100 cities into smart cities is expected to create a huge demand for IoT devices in smart homes and automotive sector, which is also an important factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

IoT Chip Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for IoT Chip market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of IoT Chip status worldwide?

What are the IoT Chip market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of IoT Chip ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

