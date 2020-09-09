Kombucha Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Kombucha Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Kombucha in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Kombucha Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Kombucha Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Kombucha Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Kombucha Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Kombucha including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Kombucha market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The global kombucha market records a revenue more than USD 1.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The market is competitive and driven by an increase in the trend of “health and wellness” and the growing consumer demand for all natural ingredients. Kombucha Breweries International (KBI) has been catering to the growing need for the product by providing common resources and testing standards. Identification of the alcohol content of kombucha is imperative, for that, the company employed a standardized method to test and control.

Market Dynamics

Increasing consumption of probiotics as functional beverages market is driving the market for kombucha drinks market. The Asian market dominated by Japan and China has the highest adoption rate of probiotics generating a revenue of USD 14.1 Billion followed by Europe and North America. Since Kombucha is also made of beneficial bacteria, yeasts, and acid, people consume now for the many health and probiotic benefits which is expected to drive the market. The digital fitness category and healthier food sales are the markets with exponential growth. The trend of natural, clean-label and organic are driving the market in the food sector. However, the growing awareness about the kombucha product consumed and buzz of weight management foods have also strived the market to grow at an exponential growth rate.

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented by type (original & flavored), distribution (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Health Store, Convenience Store, Online Channel and Others) and region (North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific). The preference for organic beverages has influenced the growth of kombucha market. This is due to increase in consumers preference towards organic fermented drinks.

Consumers broadly prefer flavored kombucha drinks and the segment accounted for around 80% of the market share in 2017. Flavored drinks are the major segment of the kombucha market, which has seen tremendous growth from the past 3-4 years, as the companies have developed traditional drinks with added exotic flavors, to attract consumers. Moreover, fruits are expected to dominate in the coming years, due to their added health benefits.

North America is the Hub for Kombucha Drinks

Kombucha is an ancient American drink, which has gained prominence due to its health benefits. The growing awareness of the product has transformed household workers into commercial product producers. The employment rate has also increased in this region. The market in this area is gaining attention and is expected to grow at a double-digit figure.

Competitive Landscape

Major players – BREW DR. KOMBUCHA, CAPTAIN KOMBUCHA, GO! KOMBUCHA, GTS LIVING FOODS, HEALTH ADE, HUMM KOMBUCHA, LLC, KEVITA INC., KOMBUCHA WONDER DRINK, LIVE SODA LLC, MAKANA BEVERAGES INC., NESSALLA KOMBUCHA, NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION, REVIVE KOMBUCHA, SUJA LIFE LLC and THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC., among others.

The global kombucha market is occupied by local and global players. The companies are creating awareness in different regions, by advertising and developing new product offerings, with various flavors. The Hain Celestial, RedBull and Reed are the major players, occupying a market share of about 30%. Expansion and product developments are the major strategies adopted by the players, to sustain their position in the market. PepsiCo spent USD200 million to fold kombucha startup KeVita into its portfolio. Clear labeling and inclusion of organic and GMO-free aspects are the major trends in the kombucha market as many major players are committed towards removal artificial ingredients from the products.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative & quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic & non-economic aspects

• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Kombucha market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

