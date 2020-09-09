Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine organs inside the abdomen or pelvic cavities by inserting a laparoscope through a small incision in the abdomen. A laparoscope comprises a long, thin tube with high-intensity light, and high-resolution camera attached in the front. The camera transmits images to the monitor as it travels through the abdomen. Laparoscopy is used for the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cysts, and fibroids.

Rise in cases of morbid obesity at the global level is the major factor that drives the laparoscopy market growth. In addition, growth in bariatric surgeries performed globally to reduce weight enhances the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of these devices restrains the market growth. Further, increase in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices in the market offer lucrative opportunities. The global laparoscopy market was valued at $9,350 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $14,046 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.),Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG,Boston Scientific Corporation,Medtronic PLC. (Covidien),Olympus Corporation,Richard Wolf GmbH,ConMed Corporation,B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.),Smith & Nephew PLC.,Stryker

The global laparoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is classified into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot-assisted surgical systems, suction or irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, accessories, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into general surgery, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, and others. General surgical application is further classified into cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, appendectomies, anti-reflux surgeries, and others, whereas bariatric surgical application is classified into gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric banding, and others.

Furthermore, based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Energy devices account for the highest market share in 2015, and is anticipated lead throughout the forecast period and is attributed to the technological advancements in the field of energy devices that aids in more precise and safe laparoscopic procedures. Bariatric surgery application possesses high market potential, owing to the surge in number of gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding surgeries.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Laparoscopy Devices market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Laparoscopy Devices market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Laparoscopy Devices industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

