The "Laser-based Gas Analyzers Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Laser-based Gas Analyzers industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Laser-based Gas Analyzers market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry.

Competitor Analysis:

Laser-based Gas Analyzers market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Laser-based Gas Analyzers market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

The laser-based gas analyzers market typically comprises of gas analyses equipment providers who use either Tuneable diode laser spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, cavity ring-down spectroscopy, or quantum cascade laser spectroscopy to calculate the ppm or ppb composition of the air to estimate the presence of any gas in the atmosphere using lasers.

Key Market Trends:

Oil companies are looking for real-time monitoring systems to curb Methane Leaks

– The oil rigs in the US have failed to curb the methane leakage from their oil rigs in recent years. Methane is considered to be more severe in causing global warming. The US government under Obama introduced stricter regulation in 2015 to curb methane emissions; these regulations, in 2018, were later relaxed by the Trump administration. As the companies were unable to meet the requirements as their infrastructure was dated.

– The industry is struggling to find a breakthrough to curb methane emissions, and they are looking for innovative ways for a more economical solution.

– The companies are shelling out millions of dollars in legal fines due to methane emissions and are continually looking for alternatives. The laser-based gas analyzers are going to be at the center of the new systems which are being developed as they offered real-time data and are robust.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– According to the International Energy Agency Asia-Pacific emerged as the highest importer and consumer of natural gas. China alone accounted for two-thirds of the global demand for Natural gas. But low reserves this region almost most of the natural gas it consumes.

– This region is not joined by high-pressure pipeline as much as the other areas are, due to which the transport is more susceptible to leakages. Due to which there is a constant requirement of monitoring during transportation.

– The biggest importer of natural gas China has become more proactive in addressing the environmental concerns due to which they have installed many systems which consist of gas analyzers to cut back on carbon dioxide discharges and other emissions.

Reasons to Buy Laser-based Gas Analyzers Market Report:

Analysis of Laser-based Gas Analyzers market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Laser-based Gas Analyzers industry

Laser-based Gas Analyzers market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Laser-based Gas Analyzers market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Laser-based Gas Analyzers Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Laser-based Gas Analyzers market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Laser-based Gas Analyzers status worldwide?

What are the Laser-based Gas Analyzers market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Laser-based Gas Analyzers ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Laser-based Gas Analyzers Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Emmission Regulation

4.3.2 Demand for Robust and Modular Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complex Mathematical Analysis Process

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Process

5.1.1 In Situ

5.1.2 Extractive

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Tuneable Diode Laser Spectroscopy (TDLS)

5.2.2 Raman Spectroscopy (RA)

5.2.3 Cavity Ring Down Spectroscopy (CRDS)

5.2.4 Quantum Cascade Laser Spectroscopy (QCLS)

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power

5.3.2 Mining and Metal

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Pulp and Paper

5.3.6 Oil and Gas

5.3.7 Chemical

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Opsis AB

6.1.3 Emerson Electric Co.

6.1.4 HORIBA, Ltd.

6.1.5 Servomex Group Limited

6.1.6 KNESTEL Technology & Electronics GmbH

6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 NEO Monitors AS

6.1.10 Endress Hauser AG

6.1.11 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

6.1.12 Siemens AG

6.1.13 Anton Paar GmbH

6.1.14 AMETEK Land Instruments International

6.1.15 Bruker Corporation

6.1.16 Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

