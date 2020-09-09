Latest Trends 2020: Global Automobile E-Axle Market – Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2026| – Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Melrose Industries PLC

Automobile E-Axle Market

Automobile E-Axle Market Leading Players

Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Melrose Industries PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen, Schaeffler AG, Magna International, Nidec Corporation, Linamar Corporation, AxleTech

Automobile E-Axle Segmentation by Product

Front E-Axle, Rear E-Axle

Automobile E-Axle Segmentation by Application

Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automobile E-Axle market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Automobile E-Axle market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Automobile E-Axle market?

• How will the global Automobile E-Axle market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automobile E-Axle market?

Table of Contents

1 Automobile E-Axle Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automobile E-Axle 1.2 Automobile E-Axle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automobile E-Axle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Front E-Axle

1.2.3 Rear E-Axle 1.3 Automobile E-Axle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automobile E-Axle Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle 1.4 Global Automobile E-Axle Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automobile E-Axle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.5 Global Automobile E-Axle Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automobile E-Axle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automobile E-Axle Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.6 Automobile E-Axle Industry 1.7 Automobile E-Axle Market Trends2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Automobile E-Axle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Automobile E-Axle Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.5 Manufacturers Automobile E-Axle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Automobile E-Axle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automobile E-Axle Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automobile E-Axle Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Automobile E-Axle Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.4 North America Automobile E-Axle Production

3.4.1 North America Automobile E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.5 Europe Automobile E-Axle Production

3.5.1 Europe Automobile E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.6 China Automobile E-Axle Production

3.6.1 China Automobile E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.7 Japan Automobile E-Axle Production

3.7.1 Japan Automobile E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.8 South Korea Automobile E-Axle Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automobile E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.9 India Automobile E-Axle Production

3.9.1 India Automobile E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)4 Global Automobile E-Axle Consumption by Regions 4.1 Global Automobile E-Axle Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automobile E-Axle Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automobile E-Axle Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automobile E-Axle Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automobile E-Axle Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automobile E-Axle Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automobile E-Axle Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil5 Automobile E-Axle Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Automobile E-Axle Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Automobile E-Axle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.3 Global Automobile E-Axle Price by Type (2015-2020) 5.4 Global Automobile E-Axle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End6 Global Automobile E-Axle Market Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Automobile E-Axle Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 6.2 Global Automobile E-Axle Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automobile E-Axle Business 7.1 Continental AG

7.1.1 Continental AG Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Continental AG Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Continental AG Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Continental AG Main Business and Markets Served 7.2 Dana Incorporated

7.2.1 Dana Incorporated Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Dana Incorporated Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dana Incorporated Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Dana Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served 7.3 Melrose Industries PLC

7.3.1 Melrose Industries PLC Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Melrose Industries PLC Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Melrose Industries PLC Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Melrose Industries PLC Main Business and Markets Served 7.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.4.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Main Business and Markets Served 7.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Main Business and Markets Served 7.6 Schaeffler AG

7.6.1 Schaeffler AG Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Schaeffler AG Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Schaeffler AG Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Schaeffler AG Main Business and Markets Served 7.7 Magna International

7.7.1 Magna International Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Magna International Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Magna International Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Magna International Main Business and Markets Served 7.8 Nidec Corporation

7.8.1 Nidec Corporation Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nidec Corporation Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nidec Corporation Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Nidec Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 7.9 Linamar Corporation

7.9.1 Linamar Corporation Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Linamar Corporation Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Linamar Corporation Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Linamar Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 7.10 AxleTech

7.10.1 AxleTech Automobile E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 AxleTech Automobile E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 AxleTech Automobile E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 AxleTech Main Business and Markets Served8 Automobile E-Axle Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Automobile E-Axle Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automobile E-Axle 8.4 Automobile E-Axle Industrial Chain Analysis9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Automobile E-Axle Distributors List 9.3 Automobile E-Axle Customers10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automobile E-Axle (2021-2026) 11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automobile E-Axle (2021-2026) 11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automobile E-Axle (2021-2026) 11.4 Global Automobile E-Axle Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automobile E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automobile E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automobile E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automobile E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automobile E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automobile E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automobile E-Axle 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automobile E-Axle by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automobile E-Axle by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automobile E-Axle by Regions 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automobile E-Axle13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automobile E-Axle by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automobile E-Axle by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automobile E-Axle by Type (2021-2026) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automobile E-Axle by Application (2021-2026)14 Research Finding and Conclusion15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

