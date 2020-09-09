The “Luxury Packaging Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Luxury Packaging industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Luxury Packaging market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Luxury Packaging market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Luxury Packaging market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Luxury Packaging market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Luxury Packaging market report provides an in-depth insight into Luxury Packaging industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The luxury packaging market is growing as it has become identification for setting up a brand value. Generally used by high-end products, luxury packaging is used in healthcare and medical, FMCG, and household products.

Key Market Trends:

Paperboard is Witnessing an Increased Adoption

– Paper and paperboard have maintained a strong position in luxury and premium packaging with their ability to serve as a canvas for flawless graphics and eye-catching decoration. Things such as laminations, unique coatings, super embossing or debossing effects make paper something that can be much more attractive in the luxury space, with superior strength, smoothness.

– In the high-end wine and spirits segments, paper has always been and remains a popular label material. Craft beer continues to take share in the beer segment and brands in that space have given paper labels to express the product’s premium or handcrafted attribute

– Besides, five-star fragrance company’s XOXO Eau de Parfum spray features diamond glitter coating, multi-color printing, foil stamping, and embossing. The carton is converted utilizing Invercote G paperboard and offset printed with two spot colors, and dense black inks with UV gloss spot coating, which makes customer more desiring to purchase the product.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to the increase in consumer spending in various countries. The demand for cosmetics and food products is expected to grow, owing to the growing population and the demand for quality products. Large population and heavy urbanization have led to an increase in demand for frozen food products in the region.

– Sustainable packaging is driving the market in Asia-Pacific region, where high end products are being focus to produce packaging by the help of bio-degradable activity, which creates an eco-friendly market.

– Many international luxury packaging companies are eyeing the China market as the country is fast turning into the world’s largest consumer of luxury goods. James Cropper offers high-quality packaging paper to many luxury brands such as Burberry Group PLC and Alfred Dunhill, by offering personalized paper solutions.

– Chinese consumers are also looking for easy-to-use and quality food products. In the recent years, a surge in the online retailing in China is expected to drive the demand for luxury packaging solutions.

