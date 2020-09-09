The “Machine Translation Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Machine Translation industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Machine Translation market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Machine Translation market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Machine Translation market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Machine Translation market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Machine Translation market report provides an in-depth insight into Machine Translation industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Machine translation (MT) refers to fully automated software that can translate source content into target languages. Humans may use MT to help them render text and speech into another language, or the MT software may operate without human intervention. MT tools are often used to translate vast amounts of information involving millions of words that could not possibly be translated the traditional way. The quality of MT output can vary considerably, MT systems require training in the desired domain and language pair to increase quality.

Key Market Trends:

Statistical Machine Translation is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Statistical machine translation (STM) system relies on the statistical analysis of large bilingual corporation to train the stochastic models describing the mapping between a source language (SL) and a target language (TL).

– The demand for SMT has significantly increased over the past few years, due to the effectiveness of this technology over rule-based machine translation (RBMT) in terms of the cost and time.

– Further, a big advantage of SMT is the handiness of platforms and algorithms. This means that a lot of the work for building and training a corpus might already be done, and can be found at a much cheaper rate than usual. As a result, one can train and add new languages quickly, in contrast to other MT models.

– Moreover, companies like Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc. have made SMT technology popular with free online engines in the United States. Google Translate is the most known example of SMT. The translations are the results of a statistical model if it is powered by the SMT algorithms.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

– The Asia-Pacific market is driven by the Indian and Chinese machine translation market sizes. These markets are expected to witness attractive growth, owing to the rising demand for localization in native languages by several firms, in order to enhance their global reach by catering the customers’ requirements productively. Asia-Pacific regions are mainly dominated by two emerging economies of the world i.e. China and India.

– China and India witnessed positive growths, owing to the linguistically diverse culture of the Asia-Pacific region. These factors create a higher demand for translated content for significantly catering across the regional market.

– In India, several organizations are supporting the integration and deployment of MT tools and programs to reduce communication barriers. With the launch of the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, India has strategized to grow significantly in the global IT industry. This factor is expected to offer ample opportunities for the companies to expand their reach across the Indian market.

Machine Translation Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Machine Translation market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Machine Translation status worldwide?

What are the Machine Translation market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Machine Translation ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Machine Translation Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Content Localization

4.3.2 Increase in the Need for Cost Efficiency and High-speed Translation

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Quality and Accuracy

4.4.2 Accessibility of Open Source Translation Engines

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Statistical Machine Translation

5.1.2 Rule-based Machine Translation

5.1.3 Neural Machine Translation

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud-based

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Military and Defense

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 IT

5.3.5 Electronics

5.3.6 E-commerce

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 SDL PLC

6.1.4 Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

6.1.5 Omniscien Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Lingotek Inc.

6.1.7 RWS Holdings PLC

6.1.8 Welocalize Inc.

6.1.9 Smart Communications Inc.

6.1.10 Systran International Co. Ltd.

6.1.11 AppTek Partners LLC

6.1.12 Google LLC

6.1.13 Cloudwords Inc.

6.1.14 PROMT Ltd

6.1.15 Yandex N.V.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

