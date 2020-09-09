The “Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

MOOC or Massive Open Online Courses are online educational courses that can be accessed by the unlimited number of students. These are provided by private companies, non-profit organizations, government institutions and universities across the world. Use of learning analytics for the identification of student progress/failure is expected to gain importance over the forecast period.

xMOOC Type is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– xMOOCs have their background in the evolution of open courseware and open educational resources. xMOOCs are generally offered by universities, in collaboration with a commercial organization or a company whose aim is to gain profit.

– xMOOCs are online versions of traditional learning formats (for instance, lecture, instruction, discussion, among others) on proprietary specialist software platforms owned by independent firms. They attribute legitimate and monetary relationships between universities that create content, and technology providers, where X indicates the MOOCs that are content-based and follow a more behaviorist approach.

– X emphasizes a more traditional learning approach through video presentations and short quizzes and testing, and focus on knowledge duplication. xMOOCs are associated mostly with the three largest platform providers: edX, Udacity, and Coursera.

North America Currently Holds the Largest Market Share

– The presence of the infrastructure to support high adoption has helped the market in the North America Region. For instance, in the United States, for a specific course at Georgia Tech and MIT, students were given a choice. They could either enroll in the traditional on-campus course or sign up for a parallel version of the class that would be entirely online. According to the US News World Report rankings, around 22 of the top 25 US universities are now offering courses online, for free.

– Various universities in the US allow MOOCs to contribute toward the completion of the final degree, which is also contributing to the region’s market growth. Some of the renowned universities, such as the UC San Diego, the Arizona University, and the University of Pennsylvania, offer video games as the online learning platform with a multiplayer game interface to support teamwork skills that include shared and communication strategy. Other universities, such as the University of Illinois and Georgia Tech, have announced additional courses with the existing online degree courses.

Detailed TOC of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Massive Growth of Mobile Applications

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption in Corporate Networks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Efficient System to Integrate Course Credits into Current System

4.4.2 Poor Discussion Forums and Mentoring 5.3 Market Opportunities

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 cMOOC

5.1.2 xMOOC

5.2 By Subject Type

5.2.1 Technology

5.2.2 Business

5.2.3 Science

5.2.4 Other Subject Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Coursera Inc.

6.1.2 edX Inc.

6.1.3 Udacity Inc.

6.1.4 FutureLearn Ltd.

6.1.5 Canvas Networks Inc.

6.1.6 Open2Study (Open Universities Australia Pty Ltd.)

6.1.7 Udemy Inc.

6.1.8 openSAP (SAP SE)

6.1.9 360training.com Inc.

6.1.10 Iversity Inc.

6.1.11 Miríadax (Telefónica Learning Services S.L.U.)

6.1.12 Blackboard Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

