Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market 2020 Share, Size Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market.

The Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Personal emergency response systems (PERS), also known as medical emergency response systems, allow users to call for help when in an emergency by pushing a button. It has three components: a small radio transmitter, a console connected to the telephone, and an emergency response center that monitors calls. The global medical alert system/personal emergency response system market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Increasing Aging Population across the Globe

With the rapid increase in elderly population, there is a growing need for medical alert systems in residences. Moreover, among the elderly people falls are one of the most common causes of injury. According to the American Hospital Association, more than one-third of adults aged 65 years and above suffers from a fall each year, and it leads to several other chronic problems if not dealt in time.

Most of the elderly people want comfort of their homes instead of going for other options, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. According to the American Association of Retired Persons, 90% of the people aged 65 years and above want to remain in their homes for as long as possible. With the help of medical alert systems, the elderly can age in the comfort of their own homes. Moreover, caregivers have easy access to help via medical alerts.

Technological developments in healthcare wearables, increasing penetration of smartphones in healthcare, and constant innovations in technology and easy adaptability of PERS devices are some of the other drivers of the market.

Low Practicability and Acceptability of Technology among Senior Citizens

The adoption of new technology among the elderly generation is less as they as they have difficulty coping with the technological upgradation. Moreover, for a person requiring such a technology the burden of the current ailments is so much that they are unable to perform things properly.

Additionally, overall cost associated with the system is high and knowledge pertaining to the new technology used in PERS system is low. These factors are also restraining the market growth.

North America to Dominate the Market

The global medical alert system/personal emergency response system market is segmented by type, end user, and geography. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the market due to the converging trends of aging population, technological advancement, and favorable government policies.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: ADT added video alarm verification services to its award-winning ADT PulseÂ® Platform

January 2018: Medical Guardian launched Freedom Guardian, a smart watch designed specifically for seniorsâ€™ everyday use as well as for emergencies.

Major Players: ADT CORPORATION, BAY ALARM MEDICAL, PHILIPS LIFELINE, LIFE ALERT EMERGENCY RESPONSE INC, VRI INC, TUNSTALL, MEDICAL GUARDIAN LLC, ALERTONE SERVICES LLC, GREATCALL, RESCUE ALERT, LOGICMARK, and NORTEK SECURITY AND CONTROL, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

Flower Seeds Market Share 2020 Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2020

