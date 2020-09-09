Medical Clothing Market Opportunity, Trend, Future Growth, and Forecast to 2026

The global medical clothing market is set to gain momentum from the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Besides, the rising awareness campaigns regarding the benefits of clinical clothing would affect the market positively. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Medical Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians’ Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the medical clothing market size was USD 63.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-clothing-market-102704

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of organizations present in the global market. They are as follows:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Halyard Health

3M Company

Medline Industries, Inc.

Superior Uniform Groups

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Medline Industries

Mölnlycke Health Care

Barco Uniforms

Other prominent players

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-clothing-market-102704

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Segment-

Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns Segment to Lead Fueled by its Usage in Multiple Healthcare Institutions

In terms of product, the market is divided into protective apparel, sterilization wraps, facial protection, gloves, surgical drapes and gowns, and others. The surgical drapes and gowns segment held 33.0% medical clothing market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their rising usage in multiple healthcare institutions stoked by their ability to protect the staff from blood-borne pathogens of the patients. Coupled with this, increasing technological advancements, rising hygiene awareness, surging patient pool, and rising awareness regarding infections would contribute to the growth of this segment.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Wound Closure Market to Reach $21.03 Billion Forecast to 2026

Albumin Market Price Analysis 2020, Size, Share and Global Business Opportunities to 2026

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market Top 10 Manufacturers Overview, Size, Industry Revenue and Growth Forecast to 2026

Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market 2020 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Insulin Pump Market Global Size, Segments, Share and Growth, Analysis, Research Report 2026

Nebulizers Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2027

Compression Therapy Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2026

Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Global Trends and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026

E-prescribing Market Price Analysis 2020, Size, Share and Global Business Opportunities to 2026

Wound Care Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends by 2026

Home Infusion Therapy Market: Coronavirus Impact – Key Takeaway? Fortune Business Insights

Temperature Monitoring System Market to Hit $3.00 Bn Forecast by 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.