The global medical laser fibers market is expected to reach US$ 1,438.65 Mn in 2027 from US$ 565.61 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.
The Global Medical Laser Fibers Market, based on the type was segmented into reusable medical laser fibers and disposable medical laser fibers. In 2018, the reusable laser fibers segment held the largest market share of 57.9% of the medical laser fibers market, by type. The reusable laser fibers are cost-effective and durable solutions over the disposable variants that make them account for a dominant share in the market. However, the disposable laser fibers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the coming years. The high growth of the segment attributes to the effective performance exhibited by these fibers incomparable costs to the reusable counterparts.
Key Players:
- Clarion Medical Technologies
- Lumenis
- biolitec AG
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Cook
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- IPG Photonics Corporation
The Global Medical Laser Fibers Market is segmented on the basis of operations, applications and end user. Based on operations the market is segmented into decentralized systems, centralized systems. Based on application the market is segmented into out patient automated dispensing, in patient automated dispensing. Based on end user the market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, others.
