The “Meta-Xylene Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Meta-Xylene industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Meta-Xylene market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Meta-Xylene market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275306

Competitor Analysis:

Meta-Xylene market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Meta-Xylene market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Meta-Xylene market report provides an in-depth insight into Meta-Xylene industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Meta-Xylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275306

Key Market Trends:

Isophthalic acid to dominate the market

– Isophthalic acid is an aromatic dicarboxylic acid, industrially produced by the oxidation of m-xylene, using the Co–Mn–Br catalyst system. Commercially, it is used as a component of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) copolymer, which is used in bottle resins and to a much lesser extent, for fibers. It is a white solid with a slightly unpleasant odor and it sinks in water.

– It has excellent thermal stability for low resin color, weathering, high heat distortion temperature, outstanding boiling, water and stain resistance, outstanding hardness, superior corrosion, and stain resistance.

– Isophthalic acid’s second major use is as a component of high-quality alkyds and polyester resins for industrial coatings and unsaturated polyesters, for fiberglass-reinforced plastics applications.

– Purified isophthalic acid (PIA) is mainly used as an intermediate in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, followed by polyester and alkyd resins (mainly for surface coatings) and inks, reinforced plastics, and packaging applications.

– Few other applications of Isophthalic acid are as follows: aerospace coatings, architectural coatings, automotive, building materials, coil coatings, construction chemicals, electronic connectors, equipment and machinery, lubricants, metal coatings, packaging components non food contact, paints and coatings, polyester (pet), process additives, protective coatings, refrigerator and coolant systems, sport drinks packaging.

– The above mentioned points are expected to rapidly increase the demand for isophthalic acid. This would, in turn, increase the demand for meta-xylene over the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– Residential construction spending in the country slightly fluctuated in 2017. However, the normal pace was restored gradually in 2018, when compared to 2017. With the growing construction industry in the country, there is an increase in the number of new homes.

– In addition, growth is also being witnessed in the housing repair and refurbishment activities. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies witnessed the remodeling expenditures for housing in the United States and reached USD 340 billion in 2018, exhibiting a growth of 7.5% over 2017.

– The United States is the second-largest producer of automobiles in the world. PET is widely used to replace parts in automobile, in order to reduce weight and wear and tear, by providing trouble-free performance for a longer span of time.

– The production of automobiles in the country has recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth slowed down to 0.8% in 2016, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. Moreover, the production of new motor vehicles in the country has decreased by 8.13%, in 2017, and reached a total of 11,189,985 units. And it increased by 1.1% in 2018 by producing 11,314,705 units. This increase in production of automobiles has increased the consumption of PET in the country.

– United states being one of the most developed countries in the world, penetration of meta-xylene is extremely high. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024

Reasons to Buy Meta-Xylene Market Report:

Analysis of Meta-Xylene market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Meta-Xylene industry

Meta-Xylene market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Meta-Xylene market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275306

Meta-Xylene Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Meta-Xylene market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Meta-Xylene status worldwide?

What are the Meta-Xylene market challenges to market growth?

What are the Meta-Xylene market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Meta-Xylene ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Meta-Xylene Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful and Hazardous Effect of Meta-Xylene

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Isophthalic Acid

5.1.2 2,4- and 2,6-xylidine

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Avantor

6.4.2 British Petroleum

6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.4 Compania Espanola De Petroleos, S.A.U. (Cepsa)

6.4.5 Exxonmobil

6.4.6 Honeywell International Inc

6.4.7 Lotte Chemical

6.4.8 Merck KGaA

6.4.9 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC

6.4.10 Perstorp

6.4.11 Shell Chemicals LTD

6.4.12 Total Petrochemicals

6.4.13 Versalis SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Availability of Cheaper Feedstock through Increasing Shale Oil Discoveries

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Plasma Thawer Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Graphitic Carbon Foam for Aviation Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023

Calcium Thiocyanate Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

5G Macro Site Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market 2020 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Tennis Racket Bags Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Toffee Market Size of Key Players Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis, Forecast to 2020-2024