The "Military Biometrics Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Military Biometrics industry by types, applications, regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Military Biometrics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Military Biometrics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Biometrics refers to the measurement as well as the statistical analysis of an individual’s unique physical and behavioral characteristics. Moreover, a biometric identification authenticates the secure entry, data or access via human biological information such as DNA or fingerprints. The report also covers the analysis of different types of biometric recognition such as Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, and Other Recognition Type. Vein recognition, voice recognition as well as palm recognition have been included in Other Recognition type.

Key Market Trends:

Iris Recognition is Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, Iris Recognition has the highest share of all the segments. Various ongoing developments shall lead to the growth of iris recognition in the coming years. Iris recognition is the process of making use of visible and near-infrared light in order to take a high-contrast photograph of the iris of a person. Making use of iris recognition shall help law enforcement users to confirm the identity of a suspect by matching their iris scan results against a stored database of suspect images. Various advantages of iris recognition such as fast and accurate recognition, the possibility of recognition during the dark shall lead to iris recognition being increasingly used in the near future. The necessity of biometric applications have increased in recent years and the coming years shall lead to military worldwide widely adopting iris recognition. Likewise, in recent years, the usage of iris recognition has been widely adopted by the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan for identifying and authorizing the entrance of selected personnel in military facilities. For example, the IriShield USB BK 2121U developed by Fulcrum Biometrics company is a dual iris capture camera. The camera is powered via USB port and can be used with PCs and laptops, which run Microsoft Windows OS. The binocular-shaped camera system makes it possible to capture the image of an individual’s iris from a long distance. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth

In the military biometrics market, North America shall experience the highest growth. The region of North America is witnessing increasing developments in terms of military biometrics. The US military is also heavily investing for the development of a biometric identification system which shall be able to replace traditional password for web users. Additionally, the US military has also signed a deal with West Point for the development of cognitive fingerprints which makes use of behavioral traits and not fingerprints to determine the identity of the individual. Biometric Enabled Intelligence or BEI is now the major trend which is being followed by the US military. The Electronic Warfare & Sensors division of the US Army is developing a new biometric data collection which shall be used by the soldiers on the field. The newer system, known as “Next Generation Biometric Collection” is in a developmental process and shall feature face scanning in the updated version. The system shall also be compact and lightweight thus making it easier to use. Additionally, the US is also in the process of developing DNA as well as voice biometric technologies for the military. Currently, the US is in plans to replace their current biometric technologies and upgrade to newer and advanced biometric technologies. Likewise, newer and advanced biometric technologies shall lead to the US army which shall help them to identify individuals both close and at distant. Thus, various ongoing developments in terms of military biometrics shall lead to its growth in North America in the near future.

