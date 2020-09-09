Mobile Anti-Malware Market 2020 Share, Size Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Mobile Anti-Malware Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Mobile Anti-Malware market.

The Mobile Anti-Malware Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Mobile Anti-Malware market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), to reach USD 9.20 billion by 2023. Anti-Malware prevents mobile devices from various malwares such as adware, spyware, Trojans, and various others. This solution is used in mobile devices such as phones, tablets, and various others. The scope of our study is geographically limited to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Over the past decade, malware has been the most significant risk for mobile users. Trojans are hard to identify, and boast a variety of capabilities, and have been prevalent among cybercriminals. Also, adoption of smart phones is quickly outpacing other home gadgets. It is estimated that more than six billion cell phones will be active on the planet by 2020. Furthermore, a growth in BYOD initiatives across enterprises, which allows users to use their mobile devices for the official purposes has emerged as a challenge for the cyber security officials, as theft of the official data through malware campaigns can be catastrophic for both the employee as well as the organization. Thus, the proliferation of BYOD trend acts as driver for the mobile anti-malware market. However, lack of awareness about such solutions can act as a challenge to this market.

Rising Demand in Android Based OS Devices to Augment the Market Growth

Malware campaigns have targeted users on the Google Play stores almost since its inception. From the very first banking Trojan, dubbed Droid09, to the latest ad-click fraud/Bitcoin-mining latent apps, plague the store week after week. A rise in the number of infected devices in recent years, which now typically can reach into the millions as we discover new aggressive campaigns has brought Google Play store under siege. Android remains the prominent target as both regarding numbers of users and Androidâ€™s more open and adaptable platform continue to make it more vulnerable to malware attackers who frequently try to get their wares into the phone through both the official store, and third-party app stores.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Adopt Anti-Malware Solutions at a Rapid Pace

Asia-Pacific is the region with the highest number of smartphone devices, boasting of a whopping 1.3 billion smartphones. This high number of mobile devices certainly increases malware threats. For instance, a threat report from Trend Micro said more than 47 million malicious mobile apps were downloaded by users in Asia-Pacific in the first half of 2017. Comparatively, users in EMEA downloaded 30 million such apps, and the numbers were even lower in North America (8 million) and Latin America (6 million). Moreover, governments in the region have stepped up and have started warning clients regarding such malware attacks while doing tasks such as mobile banking. In 2018, a new malware distributed through DNS method is targeting Android smartphones, particularly those in Asia. The malicious bug, â€œRoaming Mantisâ€ can steal usersâ€™ credentials and allow attackers to take complete control over the device. As the campaigns evolve and pose challenges to other OS devices also, the demand for anti-malware solutions is expected to increase.

Key Developments in Mobile Anti-Malware Market

September 2017 – Zimperium announced z9 as a mobile anti-malware solution. It is a machine learning-based engine capable of detecting previously unknown mobile malware on-device without the delays and risks of cloud-based lookups.

September 2017 – Singapore based telecom operator M1 unveiled a service to help smartphone users protect their devices against malware.

Major Players: AO KASPERSKY LAB, AVAST SOFTWARE S.R.O., BITDEFENDER, LOOKOUT, INC., MALWAREBYTES CORPORATION INC., MCAFEE, INC., SOPHOS LTD. and SYMANTEC CORPORATION, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Mobile Anti-Malware.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Mobile Anti-Malware procedures.

