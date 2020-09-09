Multiplex Assays Market Emerging Trend And Strong Application Scope By 2022

A multiplex assay is a procedure in which multiple analytes (proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. These assays are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) experiment and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional method, such as ELISA. Multiplex assays are used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others. The global multiplex assays market has accounted for $3,470 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $5,720 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the analysis period 2016-2022.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013177

The multiplex assays market has witnessed growth owing to increase in R&D activities in pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diseases, such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. Multiplex assays are used in clinical trials as they decrease the cost of research and manual labor, and increase the efficiency of experiment and therapies. In addition, multiplex assays are easier, faster, and automated as compared to conventional methods, thus fuels the market growth. However, high capital investment and dearth of skilled labor hamper the market growth.

Key Players:

Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC., Seegene Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The global multiplex assays market in this report is studied based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into nucleic acid-based, protein-based multiplex assays, and other multiplex assays; nucleic acid-based and protein-based multiplex assays segment is further bifurcated into planar and bead-based assays. Based on product, it is classified into multiplex assay reagents & consumables, multiplex assay instruments & accessories, and multiplex assay software & services.

Based on technology, it is classified into multiplex PCR, multiplex protein microarray, and other technologies. Based on application, it is categorized into companion diagnostics, research & development, and clinical diagnostics. R&D segment is further bifurcated into drug development and biomarker discovery & validation. Clinical diagnostics segment is further subsegmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiac diseases, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and others. On the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnological companies. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013177

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Multiplex Assays market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Multiplex Assays market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Multiplex Assays industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.