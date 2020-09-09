Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Report on Recent Adoption 2025

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Snapshot

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Overview

Multiplexed staining approaches are used to detect structural and functional proteins in cells in tissue samples helpful in delineating the stage of the diseases and obtain valuable information from the tumor microenvironment. The advent of multiplex biomarker imaging technologies has opened a new paradigm in the comprehensive characterization of tumor cells. The technique has made the labelling multiple biomarkers possible in the visualization of target proteins in a single tissue section, thereby maximizing the amount of information. The imaging technology uses cellular structures and morphological structures. It also helps to uncover relationship between stromal and immune cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Key Trends

The growing popularity of multiplex biomarker imaging technique stems from the need to get over the limitations of standard methods such as flow cytometry and serial methods, by providing more complete information on the intact tumor anatomy. The need for contextual assessment of the tissue microenvironment, amid constant changes in tissue morphology, is a notable factor fortifying the demand for multiplex biomarker imaging. The demand for these technologies is also gaining traction on account of their role in the development of more efficacious drugs. World over, multiplex biomarker imaging is extensively used in expanding the understanding of cancer biology and for unrevealing the complexity of a range of biological systems.

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Market Potential

Industry players are increasingly focused on finding advanced biomarker techniques for oncology research is also bolstering the uptake. cTA platform and decision support process for tissue biomarkers by a U.S.-based Flagship Biosciences, Inc. were showcased at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018 in April. The platform uses computational analysis to provide quantitative, contextual data on tumor tissue, and is helpful in facilitating clinical trial decisions. Its technical team has also shed light on major developments in immune cell profiling and tumor cell analysis. Pharmaceutical companies around the world can leverage on the potential of the multiplexed biomarker platform to accelerate their efforts in drug development.

In another recent development, Ultivue, Inc., a U.S.-based company developing reagents for high-performance biological system through multiplex biomarker imaging, has in April 2018 unveiled new data on its propriety technology. The technology by the venture-backed company helps in advanced protein biomarker detection with high degree of multiplexing and high imaging throughput. The information released by the biotechnology company underscores the remarkable competency of its biomarker in a wide spectrum of clinical research, including translational research. One of the key benefits of its technology that the company is confident about is the seamless integration with immunohistochemistry workflows. Such developments reiterate the expanding potential of multiplex biomarker imaging techniques.

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

The study presents a granular assessment of the growth dynamics in various regions and evaluates emerging prospects and lucrative avenues in key ones. Some of the regional markets for multiplex biomarker imaging are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Regionally, the Asia Pacific market is emerging at a rapid pace and will present substantially lucrative avenues for companies to capitalize on. Extensive clinical research on chronic diseases and various cancer types is a crucial factor catalyzing the growth of this regional market.

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Competitive Outlook

The study offers a detailed profiling of various players, analyzing their key strategies adopted to gain a firm foothold in the market. The study also takes a critical look at some recent strategic agreements and collaborations made by top players, with an aim to further consolidate their positions in the market. Some of the players holding prominent positions in the global market are Abcam Plc., US Biomax Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc. A number of these players are focusing on developing advanced multiplex biomarker assays.