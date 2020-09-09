NAND Flash Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NAND Flash industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on NAND Flash and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on NAND Flash Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global NAND Flash players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for NAND Flash is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing NAND Flash budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the NAND Flash sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Toshiba/SanDisk

SK Hynix Semiconductor

Intel Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

SSD (Solid State Disk)

