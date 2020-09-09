Nano and Micro Satellite Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2024

Global “Nano and Micro Satellite Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Nano and Micro Satellite in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Nano and Micro Satellite Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Nano and Micro Satellite Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Nano and Micro Satellite Market:

Dauria Aerospace

Airbus Defense and Space

Spacequest

Deep Space Industries

Planet Labs

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Geooptics

Sierra Nevada

Axelspace

The Global Nano and Micro Satellite market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Nano and micro satellites range between 1-10 kg and 10-100 kgs, respectively. These satellites are the fastest growing segments of the satellite industry. Their ease to build and lower operating and manufacturing costs are making them immensely popular in, both, civilian and military applications. The factors driving this business sector include diminishing manufacturing, launching costs, increased investment in R&D by both public and private players, rising acceptance of satellite constellation approach and major upcoming mission dispatches. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 23.5% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

Market Dynamics

The cost to build a nano or micro satellite is almost negligible in comparison to the traditional large-scale satellite. This is one of the primary reason driving the market. Due to this reason, many venture capitalists are investing in startups in space technology. Moreover, these miniaturized satellites mostly use the hardware and software already developed and used by the tech industry. Companies are entering the market with ease and offer diverse on-demand services. Thus, the possibilities for new applications and products & services are further widening. For instance, currently, many private players are providing internet-based space exploration to the general public. Diminishing manufacturing and launching costs have resulted in a rise in upcoming launches, worldwide, by, both militaries as well as private conglomerates for earth observation, surveillance, and communication applications.

Too many satellites in orbit

Nano and micro satellites, currently, do not have a deorbiting system, due to size and weight constraints. However, with thousands of satellites in orbit, this factor might create issues for the market. Various international agencies, such as the FCC, the UN, and the IADC, have proposed mitigating guidelines that state the importance of deorbiting.

The commercial and civilian markets for nano- and micro satellites hold the largest share and have scope for high growth during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The North America is projected to have the fastest growing market, followed by APAC and EMEA.

Major players: DAURIA AEROSPACE, AIRBUS, NORTHROP GRUMMAN, SPACEQUEST, GEOOPTICS, SIERRA NEVADA amongst others.

