The "Nanotubes Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Nanotubes industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Nanotubes market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Nanotubes market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Nanotubes market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Nanotubes market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Nanotubes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Electronics Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Nanotubes finds extensive application in the electronics industry for the development of faster, more efficient, and more durable electronic devices.

– Among all types of nanotubes, carbon nanotubes leads market demand for electronic application. Besides carbon nanotubes, silicon nanotubes and inorganic nanotubes are also used in electronic industry.

– Carbon nanotubes find application in displays, large area surface conduction color field emission displays, sensors, backlights for displays, traveling wave tubes, transistors, photovoltaics, conductive additives for non-display applications, photonics, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, neutron and gamma ray sources, and lighting devices.

– Silicon nanotubes contain hydrogen molecules and behave like a metal fuel, which makes it widely useful for semiconductor application in electronic industry.

– Inorganic nanotubes are also used in electronic industry for application in semiconductor devices, sensors, biosensors, nano-motors, and flat panel displays.

– Hence, with diversified application of nanotubes in such numerous electronic components, the demand for nanotubes is expected to increase with rise in production in electronics industry.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing numerous investments into the electronic industry and growth in electronics production, especially in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which is expected to further increase the demand for nanotubes for electronic applications in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018 due to the increasing demand from industries, such as electronics, energy, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industry.

– Japan stands to be the largest consumer of nanotubes, followed by China and South Korea.

– Japan is one of the largest producer of electronics, aircrafts, and energy equipment. Japan is into manufacturing the F-35A next-generation fighter jet and other military aircrafts and strengthening the foundation of the aerospace manufacturing in the country. The production of commercial aircraft is increasing from last couple of years, owing to the increasing cargo demands.

– China leads in the global production of electronics and automotive. Owing to the growing electronic production, and increasing application of semiconductors, the government has set goal for semiconductor industry of reaching USD 305 billion in output by 2030.

– Besides, South Korea is one of the major exporters of electronics and automotive. Thus, with growing domestic as well as foreign demand for their electronic products and vehicles, the market players have been increasing their industrial output in the country.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for nanotubes market in the region during the forecast period.

Nanotubes Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Nanotubes market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Nanotubes status worldwide?

What are the Nanotubes market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Nanotubes ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Nanotubes Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Advancement in Nanotubes Technologies

4.1.2 Growing Adoption of Carbon Nanotubes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing and R&D Cost

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.1 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.1.1 Spiral

5.1.1.1.2 Concentric

5.1.1.2 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.2.1 Zig-zag

5.1.1.2.2 Armchair

5.1.1.2.3 Chiral

5.1.1.3 Fullerite

5.1.1.4 Torus

5.1.2 Silicon Nanotubes

5.1.3 Inorganic Nanotubes

5.1.4 Membrane Nanotubes

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Structure Type

5.2.1 Non-Polymer Organic Nanomaterials

5.2.2 Polymeric Nanomaterials

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Hydrogen Storage Devices

5.3.2 Sensors

5.3.3 Polymeric Biomaterials

5.3.4 Li-ion Batteries

5.3.5 Luminescent Display Devices

5.3.6 Biosensors

5.3.7 Nanoelectrodes

5.3.8 Water Purification Filters

5.3.9 Semiconductor Devices

5.3.10 Conductive Plastics

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Healthcare

5.4.2 Electronics

5.4.3 Energy

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Aerospace & Defense

5.4.6 Textile

5.4.7 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema SA

6.4.2 Arry International Group Limited

6.4.3 Carbon Solutions Inc.

6.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

6.4.5 Cheap Tubes

6.4.6 Hyperion Catalysis International

6.4.7 Nano-C

6.4.8 Nanocyl SA

6.4.9 NanoIntegris Inc

6.4.10 Nanoshel LLC

6.4.11 OCSiAl

6.4.12 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

6.4.13 CNano Technology Limited

6.4.14 Showa Denko KK

6.4.15 CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc.

6.4.16 Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.17 Korea Nanomaterials

6.4.18 Zeon Corporation

6.4.19 Toray Industries, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Potential Uses in Electronic and Storage Devices

