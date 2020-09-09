Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026 | Procter & Gamble, L’Occitane, Estee Lauder

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Natural and Organic Hair Care Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Natural and Organic Hair Care Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Research Report: Procter & Gamble, L’Occitane, Estee Lauder, Amore Pacific, L’Oreal, Avon, Uniliver, Natura Cosmeticos, Shanghai Jawha, Groupe Rocher, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido, Revlon, Kao, Colgate-Palmolive, JALA Group, Weleda, DHC, Burt’s Bees, Fancl, Mustela, Hain Celestial, Pechoin, Bawang Group

Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Segmentation by Product: Shampoos & Conditioners

Oils & Serums

Styling

Others



Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Segmentation by Application: Super and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers



The Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Natural and Organic Hair Care Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Shampoos & Conditioners

1.4.3 Oils & Serums

1.4.4 Styling

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Super and Hypermarkets

1.5.3 Specialist Retailers

1.5.4 Online Retailers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Procter & Gamble

12.1.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

12.1.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Procter & Gamble Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Procter & Gamble Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.1.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

12.2 L’Occitane

12.2.1 L’Occitane Corporation Information

12.2.2 L’Occitane Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 L’Occitane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 L’Occitane Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.2.5 L’Occitane Recent Development

12.3 Estee Lauder

12.3.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

12.3.2 Estee Lauder Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Estee Lauder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Estee Lauder Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.3.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

12.4 Amore Pacific

12.4.1 Amore Pacific Corporation Information

12.4.2 Amore Pacific Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Amore Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Amore Pacific Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.4.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development

12.5 L’Oreal

12.5.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information

12.5.2 L’Oreal Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 L’Oreal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 L’Oreal Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.5.5 L’Oreal Recent Development

12.6 Avon

12.6.1 Avon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Avon Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Avon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Avon Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.6.5 Avon Recent Development

12.7 Uniliver

12.7.1 Uniliver Corporation Information

12.7.2 Uniliver Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Uniliver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Uniliver Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.7.5 Uniliver Recent Development

12.8 Natura Cosmeticos

12.8.1 Natura Cosmeticos Corporation Information

12.8.2 Natura Cosmeticos Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Natura Cosmeticos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Natura Cosmeticos Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.8.5 Natura Cosmeticos Recent Development

12.9 Shanghai Jawha

12.9.1 Shanghai Jawha Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shanghai Jawha Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Shanghai Jawha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Shanghai Jawha Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.9.5 Shanghai Jawha Recent Development

12.10 Groupe Rocher

12.10.1 Groupe Rocher Corporation Information

12.10.2 Groupe Rocher Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Groupe Rocher Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Groupe Rocher Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Products Offered

12.10.5 Groupe Rocher Recent Development

12.12 Shiseido

12.12.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shiseido Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Shiseido Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Shiseido Products Offered

12.12.5 Shiseido Recent Development

12.13 Revlon

12.13.1 Revlon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Revlon Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Revlon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Revlon Products Offered

12.13.5 Revlon Recent Development

12.14 Kao

12.14.1 Kao Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kao Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Kao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Kao Products Offered

12.14.5 Kao Recent Development

12.15 Colgate-Palmolive

12.15.1 Colgate-Palmolive Corporation Information

12.15.2 Colgate-Palmolive Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Colgate-Palmolive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Colgate-Palmolive Products Offered

12.15.5 Colgate-Palmolive Recent Development

12.16 JALA Group

12.16.1 JALA Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 JALA Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 JALA Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 JALA Group Products Offered

12.16.5 JALA Group Recent Development

12.17 Weleda

12.17.1 Weleda Corporation Information

12.17.2 Weleda Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Weleda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Weleda Products Offered

12.17.5 Weleda Recent Development

12.18 DHC

12.18.1 DHC Corporation Information

12.18.2 DHC Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 DHC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 DHC Products Offered

12.18.5 DHC Recent Development

12.19 Burt’s Bees

12.19.1 Burt’s Bees Corporation Information

12.19.2 Burt’s Bees Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Burt’s Bees Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Burt’s Bees Products Offered

12.19.5 Burt’s Bees Recent Development

12.20 Fancl

12.20.1 Fancl Corporation Information

12.20.2 Fancl Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Fancl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Fancl Products Offered

12.20.5 Fancl Recent Development

12.21 Mustela

12.21.1 Mustela Corporation Information

12.21.2 Mustela Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Mustela Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Mustela Products Offered

12.21.5 Mustela Recent Development

12.22 Hain Celestial

12.22.1 Hain Celestial Corporation Information

12.22.2 Hain Celestial Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Hain Celestial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Hain Celestial Products Offered

12.22.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development

12.23 Pechoin

12.23.1 Pechoin Corporation Information

12.23.2 Pechoin Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Pechoin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Pechoin Products Offered

12.23.5 Pechoin Recent Development

12.24 Bawang Group

12.24.1 Bawang Group Corporation Information

12.24.2 Bawang Group Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Bawang Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Bawang Group Products Offered

12.24.5 Bawang Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

