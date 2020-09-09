Natural Cosmetics Market Driven by the Increasing Demand for Improved Safety and Visibility

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: An Overview

The assessment period from 2019 to 2027, the global natural cosmetics market will grow at a robust rate, taking the market worth up and producing new opportunities of growth to present to the market players marking its landscape. One of the most prominent factors leading to growth in the market is growing preference for eco-friendly products. Technological innovation is also taking the market towards a higher trajectory. Marketing initiatives highlighting benefits of using natural cosmetics is also helping the market grow.

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Competitors Landscape

The global natural cosmetics market is rife with notable developments – a product of proactive measures taken by its numerous players, operating its playfield, driving the growth trajectory upward and forward. The fragmented vendor landscape has the following key players marking its competitive landscape:

Burt’s Bees

100% Pure

Korres S.A.

Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.

L’Oréal SA

AVEENO

Weleda AG

Arbonne International LLC

Avon Product Inc.

Coty Inc.

Tata Harper

The market players resort to a variety of growth strategies in order to battle out stiff competition. These include both organic and inorganic moves by these players. Some of these include a sharp focus on marketing, forging key alliances, and product improvement. A number of brands are directing efforts towards use of new and better ingredients – a measure to launch new products with a potential to capture a higher market share. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that technological advancement and research and development are key growth determinants in the market

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Key trends and drivers

A number of growth factors are marking the market landscape of natural cosmetics. One of the most prominent ones is growing perception among the consumers that these do not have any side effects. An overview of other prominent trends and drivers is provided below:

Increase in disposable income, particularly in developing regions of the world, is a significant factor of growth in the global natural cosmetics market over the forecast period. As affordability increases, people switch to premium products. This is a result of nations doing well on the economic front, pacing way for improved lifestyle.

Social media is a critical influence over people. As a number of influencers take to promotion of natural and organic products, demand curve for natural cosmetics market sees an upward curve. Additionally, it is quite significant to note here that a higher, more difficult to attain standard of beauty has also been established by social media. This is leading people to better care of themselves – their skin, hair, etc. This is a significant growth propeller in the global natural cosmetics market.

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Regional Analysis

Europe has been a significant region in the global natural cosmetics market, owing to numerous reasons. The trend of dominance is set to continue into the forecast period. This will translate to a number of gainful growth opportunities in the region for market players to make the most of. It is significant to note here that the dominance is primarily an outcome of ban imposed by European Union on 1300 chemicals that were used in cosmetic products. Additionally strict laws regarding proving efficacy of products are also contributing to this growth positively. Improved momentum in the beauty industry of Asia Pacific region is also set to generate a slew of new and lucrative opportunities of growth over the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on clear cone bags market segments and geographies.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?