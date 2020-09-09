Neurodegenerative Disease Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Global “Neurodegenerative Disease Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Neurodegenerative Disease in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Neurodegenerative Disease Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Neurodegenerative Disease Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Novartis International Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Merck Serono

Biogen Idec

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Ucb

Bayer Schering

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Sanofi S.A.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

The Global Neurodegenerative Disease market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The neurodegenerative disease market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The market for neurodegenerative disease will experience robust growth, owing to the continuous developments that are made in the medical sector, which is both in the treatment and diagnosis of the neurological disorders.

Increasing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders

Along with increasing global population and average lifespan, the prevalence of neurological disorders is on the rise, worldwide. The Alzheimer’s Association states that around 5.4 million people in the United States were been living with Alzheimer’s disease, as of 2016. This disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and is more prevalent among people above 65 years of age (5.2 million out of the 5.4 million patients fall in this age bracket). The number is expected to increase during the forecast period, worsening the situation in the coming years. Thus, the prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders is on the rise, contributing to the growth of this market.

The other driving factors include the strong product pipeline for neurodegenerative diseases and new drug launches.

Patent Expiries During the Forecast Period

The neurodegenerative market is facing multiple patent expiries, which are likely to restrain the market globally. Some of the patents include Azilect’s patent expiring in May 2017, Comtan’s patent expiring in 2019, and Stalevo 50 in June 2020. Hence, it is anticipated that the market is going to face a downfall in the coming years. Rilutek, a drug that is used to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, will lose its patent protection in 2018, further reducing the growth of the market. These consecutive patent expiries will enable generics and players, offering low priced products, to enter the market, thus, causing a loss in the revenues for major key players, which is expected to impede the growth of the neurodegenerative market.

The other factors restraining the market include disease complexity and stringent regulations.

North America Dominates the Neurodegenerative Disease Market

With increasing aging population in the United States, a simultaneous increase in neurodegenerative diseases has been observed. Asia-Pacific has also been projected to have the fastest growth, owing to increasing population, favorable government policies, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical tourism industry in developing nations, such as China, and India, in this region.

Key Developments in the Neurodegenerative Disease Market:

April 2017: Teva announced FDA approval of AUSTEDO tablets for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease

