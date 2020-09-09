Neuromorphic Computing Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2027 With Key Players – Applied Brain Research, Brainchip Holdings, General Vision, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The neuromorphic computing platform comprises of two essential systems based on the custom hardware architecture. These systems are basically designed to program neural microcircuits by applying human brain process with the cognitive computing as well as machine learning process. This method permits a machine to adapt, learn, and function like a human brain and thus, anticipated to boost the demand for a Neuromorphic computing market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Applied Brain Research, Inc., Brainchip Holdings Ltd, General Vision Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HRL Laboratories, LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corp., Numenta, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Limited

What is the Dynamics of Neuromorphic Computing Market?

The mounting demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning is driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market. However, the complex algorithms enhances the complexity of designing hardware of neuromorphic chips may restrain the growth of the Neuromorphic computing market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of neuromorphic computing for security purposes is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Neuromorphic computing market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Neuromorphic Computing Market?

The “Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Neuromorphic computing market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Neuromorphic computing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application, end-user industry, and geography. The global Neuromorphic computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Neuromorphic computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Neuromorphic computing market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Neuromorphic computing market is segmented on the basis of offering, application and end-user industry. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as hardware, and software. Based on application the market is fragmented into image recognition, signal recognition, and data mining. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as aerospace and defense, IT and telecom, medical, automotive, industrial, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Neuromorphic Computing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Neuromorphic computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Neuromorphic computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERINGS

8. NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER INDUSTRY

10. NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

