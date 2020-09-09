The “Next Generation Firewall Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Next Generation Firewall industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Next Generation Firewall market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Next Generation Firewall market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

A next generation firewall is a network security device that provides capabilities beyond a traditional firewall. While a traditional firewall typically provides stateful inspection of incoming and outgoing network traffic, a next-generation firewall includes additional features like application awareness and control, integrated intrusion prevention, and cloud-delivered threat intelligence.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Sector to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

– The next generation firewall protections are designed for the businesses performing with a high volume of sensitive transactions and important data, across the day to day activities such as the banking and financial institutions dealing with the customer transactions data throughout the day, and also supports their need to maintain the uptime and protect critical business functions and data.

– These firewall solutions are designed keeping in mind the applications and to end the industry tug of war between performance and protection from the pressing data privacy threat to the industry.

– With the introduction of blockchain technologies, there is a rapid rise in the adoption of digital currency across the world, it is very vital now to secure these gateways as these are totally web-based transactions, this trend is expected to boost the market growth in this sector.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The North American region currently dominates the global market, owing to the high preference of businesses for the security of the high volume of sensitive and important data used by them, and continuous adoption of high performing network security solutions by organizations.

– In recent times, major firms of the US suffered from the fatal WannaCry ransomware attack, where data was encrypted and ransom was asked in the form of cryptocurrency. The attack happened because the data of millions of customers was unsecured and this is worrying the industries of the region, hence stringent government regulations regarding consumer privacy were imposed and is expected to drive the growth of the market in this region.

– These Solutions can further assist businesses in overcoming the consequences of negligence, regarding data security which will further affect the demand for the next generation firewall market.

Detailed TOC of Next Generation Firewall Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Trend in the Migration from the Data Center to the Public Cloud

4.3.2 Growing Concern of Internal and External Threats Across Endpoint Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Installation across the Network System

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Size of Enterprise

5.1.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 Hardware

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 IT and Telecom

5.3.3 Government

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Mexico

5.4.4.2 Brazil

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

6.1.3 Dell Technologies

6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.5 Fortinet, Inc.

6.1.6 Barracuda Networks, Inc

6.1.7 Forcepoint LLC

6.1.8 WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

6.1.9 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.10 Hillstone Networks

6.1.11 Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Cyberoam)

6.1.12 Untangle, Inc.

6.1.13 Zscaler, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

