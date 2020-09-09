Next-Generation Network Market Outlook to 2027 | Leading Key Players Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks

A next-generation network (NGN) is primarily an IP-based network which can transport multiple types of information and services that are linked to voice, data, and video. NGN is a term that is majorly being utilized for the advancements in technology in the telecommunication core and access networks. This related to multiple categories of customers that comprise corporate and residential among others in receiving a wide range of services over a single shared network.

What is the Dynamics of Next-Generation Network Market?

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of next-generation network market are rising demand for high-speed services and upsurge in public-private partnership (PPP) for NGN development. Further, the growing IoT and cloud-based services are anticiapted to offer lucrative opportunities for the next-generation network market growth.

What is the SCOPE of Next-Generation Network Market?

The “Global Next-Generation Network Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the next-generation network industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of next-generation network market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application, end-user, and geography. The global next-generation network market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading next-generation network market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global next-generation network market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, and end-user. Based on offering, the next-generation network market is divided into hardware, software and services. Based on application, the next-generation network market is segmented as internet video, IPTV and video on demand, file sharing and web data, and gaming. Further, based on end-user, the market is segmented as telecom service provider, internet service provider, and government.

What is the Regional Framework of Next-Generation Network Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global next-generation network market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The next-generation network market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

