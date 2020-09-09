The “Next-generation Storage Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Next-generation Storage industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Next-generation Storage market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Next-generation Storage market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Next-generation Storage market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Next-generation Storage market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Next-generation Storage market report provides an in-depth insight into Next-generation Storage industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Next-generation storage technology deals with an advanced portfolio of products and solutions which helps to store data across various end-user industries that include IT firms, Automotive industries, data centers, among others. With the increasing file sizes and a huge amount of big and unstructured data, IT companies are facing plenty of problems to deal in data management. The next-generation data storage infrastructure offers reliable, faster and cost-effective solution helps them to meet the demands of growing data storage.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector to Drive the Demand in the Market

– Growth in data is urging modern-day retailers to move increasing amounts of data to the cloud in order to take advantage of the clouds storage capabilities and accessibility. By investing in innovative cloud technologies, retailers can leverage Big Data to reduce operating costs, produce sales, and improve customer relationships.

– As the volume of retail data skyrockets, brands are relying more on the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. Combining cloud storage and Big Data analytics is enabling retailers to exploit reliable, real-time access across all channels, fuel data-driven decision-making from the C-Suite to the sales floor, and allocate IT resources for enhancing the customer experience across the E-commerce segment.

The United States is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– The United States alone is home to around 898 exabytes, nearly a third of the global total. By contrast, Western Europe has over 18%, and China has 13%. Legally, much of that data itself is the property of the consumers or companies who generate it and licensed to companies that are responsible for it.

– Additionally, the United States also has some of the biggest organizations such as IBM, Amazon, among others, who rely on exabytes of data to perform daily computational tasks and help the business model perform without any disruptions.

Next-generation Storage Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Next-generation Storage market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Next-generation Storage status worldwide?

What are the Next-generation Storage market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Next-generation Storage ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Next-generation Storage Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Digital Data

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Solid-State Devices

4.3.3 Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Data Security in Cloud and Server-Based Services

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Storage System

5.1.1 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

5.1.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS)

5.1.3 Cloud Storage

5.1.4 Unified Storage

5.1.5 Storage Access Network (SAN)

5.1.6 Software Defined Storage (SDS)

5.2 By Storage Architecture

5.2.1 File and Object Based Storage (FOBS)

5.2.2 Block Storage

5.3 By Storage Technology

5.3.1 Magnetic Storage

5.3.2 Solid State Storage

5.3.3 Other Storage Technologies

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Retail

5.4.3 IT & Telecom

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Media & Entertainment

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dell Inc.

6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.3 NetApp Inc.

6.1.4 Hitachi Ltd.

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Toshiba Corp.

6.1.7 Pure Storage Inc.

6.1.8 Nutanix Inc.

6.1.9 Tintri Inc.

6.1.10 Simplivity Corp.

6.1.11 Scality Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

