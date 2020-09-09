The “Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report provides an in-depth insight into Norway Oil and Gas Upstream industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Development of New Oilfields
– The major oilfields in the country are reaching their maturity, and as a result, since 2016, the oil production of Norway has declined significantly. During 2016-2018, the oil production of the country had declined by about 8%, and is expected to further decline by another 4.7% during 2018-2019.
– However, in the recent years, the country made a number of major oil discoveries. In order to offset the decline in production from matured oilfields, the upstream oil and gas companies are investing heavily in developing these new oilfields.
– Hence, during the forecast period, the investments in new oilfields are expected to be the biggest and the most dominating driver for the Norway upstream oil and gas market.
– As a result of these investments, from 2020, the oil production of Norway is expected to reverse the trend and register significant growth. Some of the major fields that are expected to attract investments during the forecast period are the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, Martin Linge, Aasta Hansteen gas field and Johan Carstberg.
Reasons to Buy Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market Report:
- Analysis of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
- Historical data and forecast of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream industry
- Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates
- To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates
- Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position
- Includes Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.
Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream status worldwide?
- What are the Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream ?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
1.4 Study Deliverables
1.5 Research Phases
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 Number of Exploration Wells Spudded, Norwegian Continental Shelf, 2010-2018
4.3 Active Rig Count, Norway, Jan 2014-Apr 2019
4.4 Upstream Oil and Gas Spending in NOK billion, Norway, 2010-2024
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Government Policies and Regulations
4.7 Market Dynamics
4.7.1 Drivers
4.7.2 Restraints
4.8 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis
4.9 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.9.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Equinor ASA
5.2.2 Aker BP ASA
5.2.3 Total S.A.
5.2.4 ConocoPhillips
5.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
5.2.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
