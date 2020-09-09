Nuts Allergen Testing Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Industry Share With Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study Pandemic, Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report By Product Type, Industry Application And Future Technology 2027

Nuts allergen testing market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Nuts allergen testing market is driven by factors such as growth in the incidences of allergic disorders among consumers, stringent labelling mandates and demand for advisory labelling, globalization of food trade and increased in food recall for undeclared allergen products.

Food allergies occur when exposure of food triggers a harmful immune response, immune response occur when protein is triggered in the food and the reaction are allergic. Test for allergies are blood test or skin test. The most common allergies include peanuts, cow’s milk, shellfish, eggs, and tree nuts such as walnuts, almonds, or cashews. More than 170 foods are reported to cause allergies.

Increased awareness among consumers regarding food safety and safety of products they consume will boost the growth of the market for nuts allergen testing market. Demand for fresh and suitable products has led to the adoption of advanced food safety practices. Rise in incidences of food-borne diseases will also drive the growth of the market. Increased environmental pollution, growing aging population, incidences of allergic conditions and lifestyle changes are some factor driving the growth of the market and will create growth opportunity for nuts allergen testing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

This nuts allergen testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on nuts allergen testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Nuts Allergen Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Nuts allergen testing market is segmented on the basis of technology and food tested. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the nuts allergen testing market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunoassay-based/ELISA and others.

Based on food tested, the nuts allergen testing market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, infant food, processed foods, dairy products and alternatives, seafood and meat products and others.

Europe is dominating nuts allergen testing market due to fastest growing region in the nuts allergen testing market and also due to stringent policies that were established to achieve high levels of food safety in the region.

The countries covered in the nuts allergen testing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

The major players covered in the nuts allergen testing market are Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Alerchek, Inc., Stallergenes Gree, Diagnostische Systeme & Technologien GmbH, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, bioMérieux, Inc., HYCOR Biomedical, Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NEOGEN CORPORATION, EMLab P&K, LLC, Romer Labs, INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc., FACTSSA, Microbac Laboratories, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

