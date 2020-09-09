Off-The-Road Tire Market 2020-2025: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Off-The-Road Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. we expect the global off-the-road tire market to recover and grow moderately during 2021-2025.

Off-the-road (OTR) tires are deep-treaded tires that provide firm grip over unlevelled surfaces, including rock, mud, loose dirt, or gravel. Few off-the-road vehicles include cranes, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, tractors, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), military trucks, and specialized purpose vehicles. OTR tires in vehicles offer high heat and rolling resistance, improved durability, enhanced vehicular performance, optimum stability, easy mobility, and lesser contact patch area. As a result, these tires are widely used across various sectors, including construction, mining, recreation, and agriculture.

Market Trends

The expanding construction industry, along with the growing infrastructural development, including the construction of bridges, highways, dams, power supply grids, etc., is fostering the demand for OTR vehicles. Moreover, the market is also catalyzed by the growing application of automated machinery in various industrial processes. The increasing trend of farm mechanization and elevating demand for off-the-road tractors in the agriculture sector is also driving the OTR tire market. These tires are also being used widely in dirt bikes and quads for recreational purposes. Furthermore, several advancements have led to the integration of various sensor-based technologies with OTR tires for monitoring tire pressure and temperature, along with addressing potential hazards by providing real-time data analysis.

Off-The-Road Tire Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Apollo Tyres

Balkrishna Industries Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

China National Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation Limited)

Continental AG

Double Coin Holdings (Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited)

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Michelin

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Titan International Inc.

Trelleborg Ab

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Mining Vehicles

Construction & Industrial Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Tire Type:

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Rim Size:

Below 29 inches

29-45 inches

Above 45 inches

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

