Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends And Its Emerging Opportunities | ARISTA INDUSTRIES; Polaris; Pharma Marine AS; GC Rieber; Merck KGaA; Novasep Inc

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market By Type (DHA, EPA, ALA), Source (Marine, Plant), Manufacturing Process (Concentration Process, Fish Oil Processing, Decontamination, Others), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Clinical Nutrition, Pet Foods & Supplements, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global omega-3 fatty acids market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in the overall production methods presented by the manufacturers.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-omega-3-fatty-acids-marke&DW

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acids that are defined as having the presence of carbon double bond in their chemical structure. These acids are commonly available in different kinds of plants and marine animals. Due to the lack of formulation of these acids by the human body and their essential nature in various bodily functions, it is extracted from different sources and processed for the consumption of humans.

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus of individuals regarding the prevention of diseases rather than their cure; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High levels of awareness amongst the consumers regarding the nutritional benefits associated with the product also augments the market growth

Growing levels of applications of the product from a number of markets/industries is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of incidences of chronic disorders resulting in an increase in applications for functional foods & pharmaceuticals also drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of sustainable nature of marine fisheries to provide a consistent supply of fish oil; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with the research & development activities of these products hinders the market growth

Vulnerable nature of raw material, along with lower catch of fishes giving rise to the prices of fish oil also restricts the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, DSM and Evonik Industries AG announced the inauguration of their joint venture, “Verarmaris” commercial-scale production facility situated in Blair, Nebraska, United States. The production site will provide commercial-production of omega-3 fatty acids that are rich providers of EPA and DHA extracted from marine algae for sustainable salmon farming

In October 2018, Cargill, Incorporated announced the availability of “Latitude” fish-oil alternative produced from plants providing long chain Omega-3 fatty acids for aquafeed applications. The product is managed completely by Cargill, Incorporated with complete traceability transparency available for the product making it the first of its kind in the industry

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-omega-3-fatty-acids-market&DW

Global omega-3 fatty acids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of omega-3 fatty acids market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global omega-3 fatty acids market are Cargill, Incorporated; Epax; Croda International Plc; DSM; Evonik Industries AG; Omega Protein Corporation; ARISTA INDUSTRIES; Polaris; Pharma Marine AS; GC Rieber; Merck KGaA; Novasep Inc.; Corbion; Qualitas-Health; Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.; Nordic Naturals, Inc.; Wiley’s Finest; Organic Technologies; Cellana Inc.; Bioriginal Food & Science Corp; Neptune Wellness Solutions; KD Nutra among others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-fatty-acids-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]