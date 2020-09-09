Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by 360 Market Updates

Global “Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market:-

GENENTECH Inc.

ELI LILLY

PFIZER

AMGEN Inc.

CELGENE CORPORATION

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

IPSEN PHARMACEUTICALS

BIORAD LABORATORIES Inc.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY Inc.

BECKMAN COULTER

The global pancreatic cancer therapeutics & diagnostics market was valued at USD 2,272.40 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR 5.6% during 2018 to 2023 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).

The global pancreatic cancer therapeutics & diagnostics market was valued at USD 2,272.40 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR 5.6% during 2018 to 2023 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period). Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of the cancer deaths and in Europe, pancreatic cancer is the 4th leading cause of death.

Accelerating the therapy for treating the pancreatic cancer

A number therapies has been accelerated in the very less span of time and chemotherapy is the most common form of treatment provided by medical practitioners and other emerging chemotherapies are for the advanced pancreatic cancer combined with agents already approved for use. The one treatment commonly used for the pancreatic cancer is radiation therapy. Radiotherapy uses high energy x-rays (radiation) to destroy the cancer cells. The latest Cancer Research UK states that around 9,400 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year in the UK and around 8,800 people die from the disease each year and 514 patients are suffering in Europe with pancreatic cancer. Following the surgery, all the patients are been treated with chemo radiotherapy which is increasing the usage of its market.

Drugs and its side effects

As many drugs have been prescribed for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and those drugs have adverse effects, ranging from mild to severe. Very mild fever, loss in appetite, vomiting, and skin rashes can be related with the usage of most of the drugs used to treat pancreatic cancer. There are many list of drugs such as; Tarceva, a drug which is used to treat pancreatic cancer, can lead to pregnancy-related problems, and sometimes, even harm the fetus and can also cause complete failure of liver and kidney functioning. People who have used Afinitor as a treatment regimen for pancreatic cancer have reported losses in appetite, multiple infections, hypercholesterolemia, headache, pneumonitis, stomatitis, diarrhea, asthenia, weight loss etc. The possibility of multiple side effects, with a few that can even cause death results in the reluctance in prescribing drugs to patients. The usage of drugs causes its side effects and acts as a major restraint to the global pancreatic cancer drugs market.

China becomes one of the fastest growing market for Pancreatic Cancer

According to the 2015 oncology annals, pancreatic cancer in China is the 9th/6th leading death cause from cancer for men and woman, respectively. Around 90,000 patients were diagnosed with the pancreatic cancer and 79,400 patients in China with pancreatic cancer died in 2015. Despite many recent improvements of diagnostic techniques, most pancreatic cancer patients were diagnosed at advanced states. Radical resection, alone or in combination with other therapy, is the only way to eliminate pancreatic cancer. Only 10%–20% of patients with pancreatic cancer, who have radical resection, can survive up to 5 years. So, it is necessary to underscore the need for better preoperative staging and more effective systemic therapy. The rising rate of pancreatic cancer and improving access to cancer diagnosis and treatment centers in China are the major driving contributing factors which lead to the exceptional growth of Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market in China.

