Paper Towels Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026, Leading Manufacturers, Product types, Application, Market Sentiment, Focused Regions, Market Size & Growth

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

SCA

Georgia Pacific

Kimberly-Clark

Cascades

Kruger

Metsä Tissue

Heng An

WEPA

Asaleo Care

C&S Paper

Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

Oasis Brands

Seventh Generation

Analysis of the Market:

A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

The market for paper towel is fragmented with players such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, Metsä Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, C&S Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation, and so on. Among them, Procter & Gamble (P&G) is the global leading supplier.

The global Paper Towels market is valued at 13210 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 18410 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Paper Towels volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paper Towels market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan

”

Paper Towels Market Breakdown by Types:

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels

Paper Towels Market Breakdown by Application:

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

