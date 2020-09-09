The “Particle Size Analysis Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Particle Size Analysis industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Particle Size Analysis market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Particle Size Analysis market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Particle Size Analysis market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Particle Size Analysis market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Particle Size Analysis market report provides an in-depth insight into Particle Size Analysis industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Particle size analysis, particle size measurement, or simply particle sizing is the collective name of the technical procedures or laboratory techniques that determine the size range, and/or the average, or mean size of the particles in a powder or liquid sample. Particle size analysis is part of particle science and its determination is carried out generally in particle technology laboratories.

Key Market Trends:

Laser Diffraction Technology to Hold Major Market Share

– Laser diffraction is one of the most prominent particle size analysis techniques that work on particles ranging from 10nm to 3,500 microns. Laser diffraction provides a result for the whole sample, rather than for individual particles. The immense demand for quality control in several manufacturing activities and increasing research activities are expected to drive the demand for laser diffraction equipment.

– Laser diffraction also suffers a fair deal of drawbacks. The analysis needs a high degree of metadata and extensive preparation. If the sample under test is a wet sample, the dispersion unit has to use a liquid dispersant to disperse the sample, in order to subject it to the laser beam.

– Further, increasing software applications that are providing required metadata on optical properties of samples and instruments based on the Fraunhofer approximation approach are expected to create huge opportunities for the laser diffraction technology over the forecast period.

Europe Region has been a Significant Driver for the Demand

– The European particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Significant factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and rising government programs and policies, which are motivating market vendors to invest in advancements in analyzing methods.

– The high rate of development of new analyzing methods, equipment, and protocols in the region is boosting the European healthcare and chemical industries to increase advancements in particle size analysis methods.

– The increasing government expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate cost-effective drugs is further estimated to develop a market for nanoparticle tracking analysis in the region.

Particle Size Analysis Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Particle Size Analysis market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Particle Size Analysis status worldwide?

What are the Particle Size Analysis market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Particle Size Analysis ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Particle Size Analysis Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advancement in the Field of Nanotechnology

4.3.2 Increasingly Strict Quality Control Guidelines (Especially Pharmaceuticals)

4.3.3 Increase in Research (Due to Grants and Funding)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Analyzer Equipment

4.4.2 Competition from Sampling Labs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Taylor Dispersion Analysis

5.1.2 Dynamic Light Scattering

5.1.3 Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis

5.1.4 Resonant Mass Measurement

5.1.5 Laser Diffraction

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Dispersion

5.2.1 Wet Particle

5.2.2 Dry Particle

5.2.3 Spray Particle

5.3 By End User Application

5.3.1 Chemicals

5.3.2 Food, Beverage, and Nutrition

5.3.3 Mining

5.3.4 Agriculture and Forestry

5.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.6 Other End User Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Malvern Instruments Ltd.

6.1.2 Horiba Ltd.

6.1.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.4 Microtrac Inc.

6.1.5 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.6 IZON Science Ltd.

6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.8 Sympatec GmbH

6.1.9 Micromeritics Instruments Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

