Personalized Medicine Market 2020- Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Growth Factor and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

The rising number of clinical trials on neurology and other disciplines of healthcare is propelling the growth of the personalized medicine market, says Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Personalized Medicine Market Size”, Share and Global Trend by Product (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Nutrition & Wellness), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Blood Transfusion Safety, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiology), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.The research and development by biopharmaceutical companies for the production of new personalized medicine is escalating the growth of the global market.

Key Players Operating in The Personalized Medicine Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Mylan N.V.

Metagenics Launched (PLMC) Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Centre

Metagenics Inc, a health sciences company announced Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Center (PLMC), a clinical research laboratory and patient clinic. The center is designed to conduct clinical trial models for building unique data set for patients. The establishment of PLMC is expected to drive the global personalized medicine market due to developing therapeutic tools and programs, enabling personalized lifestyle practitioners to meet the need. The development of vitamins for personalized health is contributing positively to the global personalized medicine market. For instance, Vitamin Packs Inc., PERSONA nutrition unveiled new vitamin supplements for personalized health. The new supplements have a combination to help decrease the number of capsules a user takes in a day, along with new vegan soft gels and a program planned particularly for bariatric patients. Innovations by companies with regards to personalized medicines along with the announcement of building new centers furthering research and development in the field are likely to have a huge impact on the global market, which in turn will enable growth in the personalized medicine market.

North America to Dominate the Global Market

Geographically, the global personalized medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global personalized medicine market owing to the recent regulatory approvals for personalized medicines. It is also expected to lead the personalized medicine market during the forecast period, owing to the higher adoption of personalized medicine as diagnostic and therapeutic agents in the region. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa markets are predicted to grow considerably during the forecast period, owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure in the regions.

Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Product

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Nutrition & Wellness

Others

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Blood Transfusion Safety

Diabetes

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports:

Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market 2020: Global Size, Growth, Share and 2026 Forecast

Medical Robotic Systems Market 2020: Global Size, Growth, Share and 2026 Forecast

