The "Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) industry by types, applications, regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector

– PBT, owing to its superior material characteristics, such as heat resistance, strength-to-weight ratio, and chemical stability, is increasingly being used to replace traditional materials, including bronze, stainless steel, cast iron and ceramics in the automotive industry.

– Lightweight plastics are in high demand in the transportation industry due to their competitive pricing, high performance, style, reliability, strength, and safety. Plastic components weigh almost 50% lesser than similar components made from other materials, thus, providing 25%-35% improvement in fuel efficiency, which is a key factor in the automotive and transportation industries.

– In automotive and other transportation facilities, PBT allows for energy absorption, weight reduction, shock absorption for bumpers, restriction of explosion risks in fuel tanks, seat belts, airbags, door & seat assemblies, subsystems, bumpers, under-bonnet components, exterior trim, and various other applications.

– Moreover, PBT is providing manufacturers with major added advantages, including no corrosion, noise-reduction, and low wear & tear, along with resultant increased component and vehicle life. Thereby, they have gradually become an integral part of the automotive industry.

– PBT can be used in interior and exterior applications, especially in electric systems in the automotive. The most common applications include windshield wiper covers, mirror housings, cowl vents, handles, fans, fuel system components, connectors, sensor housings, fuse boxes, actuator cases, power relays, switches, motor components, and ignition system components.

– With the growing automotive industry, the consumption of PBT is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub.

– The market in China is expected to witness faster growth, compared to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per-capita income of the Chinese middle-class population and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region.

– The manufacturing industry in China is expected to grow on an average of more than 5% during the upcoming years, thereby, being the major driving force for the engineering plastics market, in turn, driving the PBT market in China.

– The Indian economy is also witnessing steady growth and development in the manufacturing sector, especially in the electrical & electronics and the automotive industries. In addition, growth in the consumer goods & appliances sector of the country is also expected to boost the growth of the PBT market.

– All these aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for PBT in the region, during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Report:

Analysis of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) industry

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) status worldwide?

What are the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market challenges to market growth?

What are the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Lightweight Automobiles

4.1.2 Growing Demand for PBT in Electrical Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition from Other Engineering Plastics

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Extrusion

5.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 A.Schulman Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Celanese Corporation

6.4.4 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Clariant

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.9 Lanxess

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

6.4.11 Nan Ya Plastics

6.4.12 Polymer Technology And Services LLC

6.4.13 Polyone Corporation

6.4.14 Polyplastics Co., Ltd

6.4.15 Royal DSM N.V.

6.4.16 RTP Company

6.4.17 SABIC

6.4.18 Sipchem

6.4.19 Toray Industries Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Research to Develop Bio-based PBT

7.2 Emerging Use in Aerospace Industry

